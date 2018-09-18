Top 5 Goalscorers in the Champions League

Sudarshan Venkatesan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.07K // 18 Sep 2018, 19:10 IST

Where does Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stand?

Champions League is a prestigious European competition trophy which every player dreams of having in their locker room. Forwards, like defenders, will have to play a big role in a teams success.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the maximum number of goals in a single season with 17 goals en route to the Champions League success in 2014. Liverpool scored the most goals in a single campaign by scoring 47 but ended up as runner-ups in 2018.

As the Champions League is set to kick off in few hours time, here are the five forwards who have scored the most in this competition.

#5 Andriy Shevchenko - 59 Goals

Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko was an extraordinary forward and has the most number of goals and second most number of caps with his national side, only behind the great Anatoliy Tymoshchuk. He is the fifth top scorer in the Champions League with 59 goals.

He kicked off his footballing career at Dynamo Kyiv and went on to score 60 goals from 117 appearances which included 19 in the Champions League with the Ukrainians. He was wanted by a host of clubs, but AC Milan was his preferred destination.

He spent 7 years at San Siro and got his hands on the Ballon D'Or in 2004. He scored 37 Champions League goals for the famous side which wore Red and black and won Europe's prestigious competition in 2003. Andriy Shevchenko's career went downhill when he chose to sign for the English outfit Chelsea in 2006.

Upon his return to Kyiv in 2009, the forward struggled to replicate the same kind of form and retired three years later.

