Top 5 goalscorers in World Cup history

German Miroslav Klose (2014) and Brazilian Ronaldo (2006) both broke the record for most goals in World Cup history in the 21st century. Before the two World Cup-winning strikers, German Gerd Müller had the record with 14 goals.

The FIFA World Cup provided many players who have scored a ton of goals during their participation in the tournament. More than 1200 players scored at least a goal during World Cup action, with thirteen of those accounting for at least ten goals in the competition.

Of course, Ronaldo broke Müller's record in Germany 2006 versus Ghana, and then Klose applied the same medicine to Ronaldo in Brazil four years ago and during Germany's 7-1 dismantling victory over the Canarinha. But who are the other players integrating the World Cup goalscoring Olympus?

It is time to refresh some memories after three days of action in Russia. Let's take a look into the top 5 scorers throughout the history of the most prominent tournament in international football.

#1 Miroslav Klose / 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014

Miroslav Klose, the all-time top goalscorer in the World Cup with 16 goals in 24 matches, made his first start for Germany during the main event against Saudi Arabia in the first matchday of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Germany and Klose got off to a red-hot start with an 8-0 victory over Saudi Arabia; the prolific striker scored an all-header hat-trick, including Germany's first two goals in the championship.

Klose's run in 2002 continued in the second matchday when he scored another header to give Germany an early lead against the Republic of Ireland. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Klose scored another header in the last matchday of the group stage versus Cameroon, but could not score any other goal in Germany's second-place effort.

In Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010, Germany was once again favorites to contend for the title, and Klose was a starter for both squads. In 2006, Klose added five more goals to his World Cup tally and earned himself the tournament's Golden Boot. In the quarterfinals versus Argentina, the German scored his first non-group stage goal in the competition, but Germany had to settle for third place.

In South Africa 2010 he had another good run with his national team, scoring three goals in the competition. He opened the scoring in the controversial round-of-sixteen clash with England and added a couple more in a 4-0 over Argentina in the quarterfinals. Again, Germany's effort was good only for a third spot.

Heading into Brazil 2014, the 36-year-old Klose announced he was playing in his last World Cup. Although he did not begin the tournament as a starter in Joachim Low's squad, Klose earned his spot with an equalizing goal versus Ghana in the group stage, that goal equaled both the match against the African side and Ronaldo's World Cup tally.

In the semifinals versus Brazil, Klose met his appointment with history. On route to Germany's 7-1 win over Brazil, he scored the second goal and his historic sixteenth in the competition. The game took place at Estádio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Germany went on to win the tournament days later with a 1-0 victory over Argentina. Klose was a starter in the deciding match and was replaced by Mario Gotze, who scored the championship-winning goal in extra time.