Top 5 goalscorers in La Liga this season

We're halfway through the 2020/21 season in La Liga and it's been an absolute roller-coaster so far. Against all the odds, Atletico Madrid are leading in the title race right now, as Diego Simeone's swashbuckling side are seven points clear of holders Real Madrid and 10 ahead of Barcelona with a game in hand.

The race for the UEFA Champions League spots is heating up too, with Sevilla, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal locked in a three-way horse race, while Granada have offered a pleasant surprise with their vibrant attacking style.

LaLiga standings after this matchweek 🙌



Is this Atletico Madrid's year? pic.twitter.com/f7qxXK2g14 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) January 25, 2021

At the other end of the table, as many as eight teams are fighting for survival including big-hitters Valencia, who have endured an underwhelming campaign thus far.

On that note, here are the top-five goalscorers in La Liga this season.

Note: All stats are accurate as of 26th January 2021

#5 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 10 goals

Moreno has continued from where he left last time

If you were to draw out a list of the most underrated players in the Spanish top-flight, the name Gerard Moreno would rank somewhere near the top.

After impressing with Espanyol, the striker returned to his boyhood club Villarreal in 2018, where he's since elevated his game further.

Gerard Moreno is the first player to get 10 LaLiga goals this season 🔥



Villarreal start strong at Balaidos 💪 pic.twitter.com/PYjFVyOaq2 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 8, 2021

In fact, Moreno registered his career-best tally of 18 league goals last season, winning the 'Zarra Trophy' for the most prolific Spaniard in La Liga.

The 28-year-old has continued to set the pace in the ongoing campaign too, netting 10 times from 16 games as the Yellow Submarine continue to push for a return to the Champions League.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 10 goals

Benzema has shone consistently in an erratic season for Real Madrid

Sitting level with Moreno on 10 goals in La Liga is Karim Benzema, who's ranked higher only by virtue of his superior assists tally.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left, the goalscoring mantle for Los Blancos has fallen firmly on the shoulders of the Frenchman, and given his terrific record, we can say he's relished the challenge.

Karim Benzema has been directly involved in 15 goals in this season's LaLiga:



⚽️ 10 goals

🅰️ 5 assists



No player in the competition has had a hand in more. pic.twitter.com/2soGv5uOXE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 23, 2021

He finished second behind Lionel Messi in each of the last two seasons with 21 goals on both occasions, even helping the capital club to the league title last season.

Now, he's on a fine run of the form once again, netting 10 times from 17 games as Zinedine Zidane's side jostle to keep hold of their domestic crown.