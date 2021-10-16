Liverpool are the most successful English club in UEFA competitions and have won the UEFA Champions League six times so far, including their triumph over Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds have had prolific goalscorers in their ranks, with players like Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen finding their place on the list of top goal scorers in English top-flight history.

Despite their huge success in the UEFA Champions League, it is quite surprising to see that there are no Liverpool players who have crossed the 50-goal barrier in the competition.

Mohamed Salah has become only the third African player to score 30 or more goals in the UEFA Champions League, after Didier Drogba (44) and Samuel Eto'o (30).

Liverpool feature regularly in the UEFA Champions League group stage

Liverpool have featured regularly in the UEFA Champions League in recent years and have made it into the knockout stage in the last four seasons, finishing as runner-up in 2017-18 and lifting the title the following season.

With eight goals from two games, Jurgen Klopp's men are the joint-top scorers in the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign. As the group stage action continues over the week, here we take a look at the top 5 goalscorers for Liverpool in UEFA Champions League history.

#5 Ian Rush - 14 goals

Ian Rush is a Liverpool legend

We kick off our list with Ian Rush, the club's all-time top-scorer across all competitions. He was part of Liverpool's Golden Generation, which dominated the English top-flight under the tutelage of Bob Paisley.

Apart from winning titles for the Reds, Rush also racked up a plethora of individual accolades, including the European Golden Boot in 1984, with his goals helping Liverpool win three trophies in the 1983-84 season.

Though he has scored 364 goals across all competitions for the Reds, only 14 of those have come in the Champions League, which still makes him the fifth-highest goal-scorer for Liverpool in the competition.

#4 Roberto Firmino - 18 goals

Roberto Firmino has been an essential part of the attacking trio at Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has been one of the hardest-working players in the Liverpool squad and despite not being able to top the goalscoring charts like his teammates - Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, his contributions in the attacking third have been crucial to Liverpool's success recently.

Squawka Football @Squawka Happy birthday to Liverpool's no-look goalscoring king.◉ 297 games

◉ 55 caps

◉ 107 goals

◉ 3 major honoursHappy birthday Roberto Firmino. Happy birthday to Liverpool's no-look goalscoring king.◉ 297 games

◉ 55 caps

◉ 107 goals

◉ 3 major honoursHappy birthday Roberto Firmino. https://t.co/KJhdVQJeXt

The Brazilian forward has got off to a great start in the 2021-22 season and has now scored six goals across all competitions. He bagged a brace in the 5-1 win over Porto which took his total goal tally in the UEFA Champions League to 18 goals.

