Top 5 goalscorers for Manchester United in 2021

2021 has not been the easiest of years for Manchester United. They exceeded expectations by finishing second in the Premier League last season, but failed to carry their momentum over to the 2021-22 campaign.

A lackluster run followed, which eventually cost Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his beloved job in November.

Ralf Rangnick has been brought in as an interim option, but fans are yet to see their team perform like the good old days. Manchester United, however, have no shortage of high-quality players and should be able to turn their fortunes around with a bit of luck.

The Red Devils have seen some fine goals from finer goalscorers in 2021. These goals have helped put a smile on the fans’ faces amid the doom and gloom, keeping their hopes alive for a brighter tomorrow.

Here are the five Manchester United players who have scored the most goals in 2021:

#5 Marcus Rashford - 10 goals

Manchester United poster boy Marcus Rashford enjoyed a fine campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season. He appeared in 37 Premier League matches, starting 33 of them.

He was not the most prolific in front of goal, but his work rate and contribution to Manchester United’s attacking play were highly appreciated.

This season, he has not managed to break into the starting XI as often, thanks to a shoulder injury and competition for places.

Overall, Rashford has scored 10 goals in 2021 and will certainly look to add to his tally in the final week of the year.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - 13 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo made a dramatic return to his beloved in the summer of 2021. The mercurial Portuguese scored a brace on his second Manchester United debut and has not looked back since.

When fit, Cristiano Ronaldo has started almost every match for the Red Devils this season. He has made 13 Premier League appearances so far, registering seven goals and two assists.

The 36-year-old has been particularly prolific in his favorite competition, the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo scored six goals in five Champions League group-stage appearances, single-handedly winning five points for the Old Trafford unit.

Following Solskjaer’s departure, many cast doubt on Ronaldo’s Manchester United career, but the superstar has once again proven his mettle by fitting into Rangnick’s system.

The former Real Madrid ace is Manchester United’s leading scorer this season and is being backed to keep up the good work deep into 2022.

