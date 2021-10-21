The Champions League for a long time has been a home for the top teams in Europe. For years, the competition has produced jaw-dropping fixtures among Europe's best teams.

The electrifying football it has produced over decades has been matched by no other competition on the planet.

Manchester United retain their status as one of the most important teams to be a part of the glorious heritage. They are, after all, three-time winners of the European title.

On several occasions, the team from Manchester have produced incredible performances in this knockout competition. From the most remarkable of goals scored to last minute strikes that have seen them clinch multiple titles, the Red Devils have done it all.

The credit belongs to the world-class talents that have played for them over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at

Top 5 goalscorers for Manchester United in UEFA Champions League history

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjær - 19 goals

Ole Gunnar Solskaer of Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of the most successful talents to have ever played for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson's stewardship.

During the 1998-99 Champions League final in Barcelona, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came onto the pitch as the 81st minute substitute against Bayern Munich. He scored a last-minute winner that saw Manchester United win the 1998-99 Champions League title with a 2-1 scoreline.

It also meant that the Red Devils had completed a treble of trophies for the season after becoming English champions and FA Cup winners the same year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored 19 goals for the Red Devils in 77 appearances in the UEFA Champions League. He ranks fifth among the top five goalscorers for Manchester United in Champions League history.

#4 Paul Scholes - 24 goals

Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers - Premier League

Paul Scholes is a player who shall be remembered by the Manchester United faithful as one of the best midfielders to have graced the game.

Scholes was a player gifted with a vision for making the most exquisite passes. He also had a resonant pedigree to score screamers that often sent the Stretford End into football hysteria.

During his long footballing career, which spanned almost 20 years, Paul Scholes made 124 professional appearances for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

He is also a two-time UEFA Champions League winner with the Red Devils. The first winner's medal came in 1999 and a second followed in 2008. Scholes scored 24 goals in the UEFA Champions League and delivered 10 assists.

