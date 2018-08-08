Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League 2018-19

Amlan Sahoo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    08 Aug 2018, 04:55 IST


Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

The English Premier League is known for its attractive and aggressive style of play, master tacticians and an elite list of top players. It is the most viewed sports league in the world. The EPL season spans from August to May, with teams competing in 38 games – playing each other twice in a double round-robin format.

Teams are awarded three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss. The team with the most points, or in case of a tie the team with a higher goal-difference and subsequently better fair-play, is awarded the title at the end of each season. The bottom 3 sides with the lowest points are relegated to the second division and are replaced by 3 teams from the second division.

One of the most prestigious individual honour given in the league is the Premier League Golden Boot. It's given to the most skilled marksman who is able to accumulate the highest number of goals in a particular season. Mohamed Salah from Liverpool is the current holder of the accolade after he scored 32 goals in the 2018-19 Season - an all-time highest in the Premier League in the 38 game format.

#5 Romelu Lukaku(Manchester United)


Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

The Manchester United Star is a very skilled Striker who likes being physical and gives a very tough time to the opposition defenders. He's scored 27 goals for Club and Country in the 2017-18 Season since arriving at Old Trafford for an initial fee of £75m.

He had a wonderful start to the campaign where he was tipped to be one of the main players to lead United to the English Glory. But just after a few games, the Red-Devils' squad started showing discontent with the manager which ultimately led to a dip in the form & confidence of the Belgian Forward. He scored 16 goals for his side in the League and also scored 4 in his WC Campaign.

Amlan Sahoo
CONTRIBUTOR
Indian by Heart. Kopite by Choice. You'll Never Walk Alone.
