Top 5 greatest captains in Liverpool history

After a 30-year drought for the Premier League trophy, Liverpool finally found themselves victorious under the captaincy of Jordan Henderson, clinching the 2019-2020 English Premier League title. This saw them win their first domestic league trophy since the 1989-90 first division title.

Wearing the captain's armband on the football pitch, not only denotes leadership, but also brings with it an amalgamation of unseen pressure and responsibility that might often go unnoticed by fans cheering a team at play.

Today we take a look at the top 5 Liverpool captains who guided the club through its prestigious history.

#5 Sami Hyypia (2001-2003)

Robbie Fowler and Sami Hyypia

One of the finest centre backs to don the famous red jersey, Sami Hyypia's consistent performances fetched him the title of one of Europe's top 10 defenders. He was handed the arm band after Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp and vice captain Robbie Folwer happened to miss major parts of their season in 2001.

Gerard Houllier is often forgotten about in the broad history of @LFC And... he was boss when we won this magnificent treble in the 2000-2001 season. A season in which Liverpool won every cup competition they entered.#LiverpoolFC #trophyhunting #Treble pic.twitter.com/DtUM44JjWc — "YNWA" The LFC Story (@LFCHistoryShow) September 9, 2020

Hyypia proved to be a rock under the managerial stints of Rafa Benitez and Gerard Houllier, clinching the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and the League Cup in 2001. His other successes for the team were the 2001 Community Shield, the 2001 European Super Cup and the Carling Cup of 2003. Throughout his Liverpool career, he made a total of 464 appearances with 35 goals to his name.

He definitely deserves credit for his contribution to leading Liverpool to a historic treble. Sami Hyypia was replaced by Steven Gerard in 2003.

Trophies Won as captain:

UEFA Cup: 2001

League Cup: 2001

FA Cup: 2001

Community Shield: 2001

European Super Cup: 2001

Carling Cup: 2003

#4 Jordan Henderson (2015-present)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool needs no introduction. Leading Liverpool to their 2019-2020 Premier League Title after 30 years, he has earned himself a spot on this list. Brought to Anfield as a young 21 year old from Sunderland in 2011, Henderson proved his mettle by making the most number of first-team appearances in his debut season.

The English midfielder fitted the title of captain like a glove and took to leadership well. His initial years of leadership saw a number of injuries in 2015, but it was the faith bestowed in him by the team that allowed him to get back on his feet and do justice to his armband.

This is class from Jordan Henderson 👏👏👏



Dejan Lovren shared the letter and gift the Liverpool captain gave him on his instagram ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xVB6IWy2tO — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 9, 2020

His captaincy led him to clinch the Champions League for Liverpool in 2019, making him the first captain to do so after Steven Gerrard in 2005. He is also the first Liverpool captain to win the club FIFA World Cup. Such is his popularity with the current generation of esport gamers, that Fortnite decided to pay tribute to him by introducing his Hendo Shuffle celebration.

Trophies won as captain:

Premier League: 2019-20

UEFA Super Cup: 2019

FIFA Club World Cup: 2019

UEFA Champions League: 2019