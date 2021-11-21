Top 5 greatest Liverpool players of all time

Liverpool are steeped in history as one of the most successful clubs not just in England but in the entirety of Europe. Unsurprisingly, the Reds have had some legendary managers and players represent the club over the years.

The modern generation of fans have at times been starved of success. While the club did well in the Rafa Benitez era and won the Champions League, Premier League glory eluded them. In the last three years or so, Liverpool’s allure has grown further.

Here, we will take a look at the top five players to have ever played for Liverpool. The list comprises modern-day greats and iconic footballers from the past.

#5 Mohamed Salah

What Mohamed Salah has done at Liverpool since signing for the club simply cannot be overlooked. Despite several other legendary players like John Barnes and Steve Heighway turning out for the Reds, Salah’s incredible goal-scoring record and consistency warrants a place in the top five.

The Egyptian is also currently in the discussion of best player in the world, which is no mean feat considering world-class players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe are around.

Salah’s performances will perhaps be appreciated more when he eventually hangs up his boots. After playing an integral role in their Champions League winning run in 2019, Salah helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for the league title in 2020.

The Egyptian is in the prime of his career, and has already scored 141 goals across all competitions for Liverpool.

Should Salah extend his stay at Anfield, he could very well breach the 200-goal mark, a feat achieved by just four Liverpool players.

#4 Alan Hansen

A recent image of Virgil van Dijk alongside Alan Hansen went viral on social media. It had some of the older generation of fans reminiscing and possibly imagining how good a pairing the duo could have been!

What van Dijk has done since signing for Liverpool has been impressive to say the least. The Dutchman has been dominant at the back. He has a kind of aura about him that seasoned fans perhaps experienced when they saw Hansen don the famous red jersey.

Hansen joined Liverpool in 1977, and had a hugely successful spell at Anfield. The Scotsman helped the club win eight league titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and three European Cups.

Great teams are built on a strong defense, and with the likes of Mark Lawrenson and Bruce Grobbelaar, Hansen formed an often unbreakable Liverpool backline.

