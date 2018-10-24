×
Top 5 greatest Real Madrid captains of all time

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
125   //    24 Oct 2018, 13:03 IST

Ramos has won 3 consecutive UEFA Champions League titles as a captain
With greater power comes greater responsibilities, and Real Madrid is a club that has set its standards high enough in the past century. With it being the most successful team in the history of the sport, Los Blancos have always made sure that they are a step ahead of any football club that they have to face.

A team is completely incomplete without its leader, and Madrid have produced some of the most successful captains not just in its own history, but also the history of the sport, as being the captain of a highly successful club requires more than just presence.

From the likes of Fernando Hierro to Ignacio Zoco, Los Blancos has produced some of the most inspirational leaders in the world of football. Some have been successful, and some have not, but their leadership has always been unparalleled.

We have picked 5 such captains, who have led their teams to numerous silverware both domestically and internationally. However, their influence on their team is also a matter of consideration.

#5 Iker Casillas - Captaincy years: 2010-2015

Casillas is one of the best goalkeepers Madrid has ever produced
After the departure of the two captains Raul and Guti in 2010, Casillas was obviously the first in line to have been selected as the successor to the two Spaniards. The goalkeeper is obviously one of the most successful glove bearers in the world. His leadership qualities earned his team a lot more than what Los Blancos were truly capable of.

During his highly successful tenure as the Real Madrid captain, his individual credentials aside, Casillas led his team to several accolades such as the LaLiga, 2 Copa Del Rey titles, a Super Cup de Espana, the UEFA Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup, making him one of the most decorated goalkeeping captains in the history of the sport.

The Real Madrid legend currently plays for the Portuguese side, FC Porto.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Iker Casillas Sergio Ramos Greatest Footballers of All Time Most Influential Captains
