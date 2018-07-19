Top 5 highest paid Liverpool players in 2018

Liverpool.

The heavy competition to sign players in today's market has led to clubs dishing out hundreds of thousands of pounds in order to ensure that they get their player before anyone else. This has meant that the standard wages of yesteryear, which were around £70,000 a week, have almost doubled since then.

It is the Premier League, especially, where players earn astronomical amounts of money per week, primarily because agents of players that the clubs are interested in will often use the fact that EPL teams get almost £100m revenue from TV alone to force through a decision to give the individual a huge salary. As, after all, they can easily afford it. Naturally, it's not an expenditure Premier League sides want to pay out, but their ginormous wealth is no longer a secret.

Certain leagues like the MLS have capped wages, but this means that the clubs there are unable to lure the best talent from around the world to play for them because they don't have the cash to tempt them. This is one of the main reasons why the Premier League is filled to the brim with some of the best players in the world: players are signed up with contracts that include wages of £100,000 and up, yet no one bats an eyelid anymore.

With that being said, let's take a look at five of Liverpool's highest paid players and see just how much they earn.

All information regarding player salaries is taken from Silly Season.

#5 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain -- £120,000-per-week

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In at number five is former Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who signed for Liverpool in a deal worth £34.2m at the start of last season. "The Ox" had many clubs interested in him after it was revealed that he was unsettled at the Emirates, but Liverpool made sure that they were the frontrunners to sign him.

Just recently, however, Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a knee injury that is set to rule him out for the vast majority of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign. This is a prime example of the risk clubs take when they sign up players on excessive wages; if they get injured or suspended, the club waste their money.

