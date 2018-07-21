Top 5 highest paid Manchester United players in 2018

Manchester United.

As time passes, we see player values and wages rise exponentially to match the inflation of today's transfer market. As a result, clubs -- especially the high-profile ones like Manchester United -- are forced to hike up the amounts they offer to get a player, as well as the wages-per-week just to stand a hope of getting the person they want.

Competition is rife between top clubs, which is why the sought-after superstars are being paid so much per week when they finally join a club: because teams have competed beforehand -- like at an auction -- for the player in question.

In some instances, however, a player's huge wages might be a direct result of the club's desperation to keep hold of him. If the individual has had an amazing season, the side will offer him a new contract in order to fend off interested buyers.

We saw this happen most recently with Mohamed Salah from Liverpool; he agreed to a £200,000-per-week new contract deal at the end of last season after he had broken the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season (32).

United have done a similar deal with Romelu Lukaku, after it was revealed that he became unsettled and clubs began to circle the 24-year-old. Once given a new contract, his worries subsided and he now gels well with the rest of the squad.

With that being said, let's take a look at the top five highest-paid Manchester United players in 2018.

#5 Fred -- £175,000-per-week

Fred.

Fred joined Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52m in June. The 25-year-old was highly sought after by clubs all over Europe, but United remained the front-runners throughout, thanks to their huge wealth. They were able to easily afford the transfer cost, and then leisurely lure the Brazilian to Old Trafford by offering him £175,000-per-week, which is a gigantic far cry from the reported £10,000-per-week he was being paid at Shakhtar.

Fred enjoyed a fruitful spell in Ukraine, where he worked on his craft to such an extent that he has joined Manchester United as a fully-developed professional. It's likely that he's going to tear up the Premier League this season, pulling the strings in the midfield alongside Paul Pogba. United are to be a force to be reckoned with.

