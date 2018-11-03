×
Top 5 highest paid Manchester United players right now

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Nov 2018, 21:44 IST

Manchester United are among the biggest spenders on player wages and Salaries.
Manchester United are among the biggest spenders on player wages and Salaries.

Manchester United is the most successful team in English football and holds the record of winning the most number of league titles (20). Much of their success is down to their extravagant spending in the transfer market and their ability to sign big players.

The Red Devils have spent a whopping £550.09 million over the last five seasons, which makes them the second most spending Premier League team of that period. With some world-class players in their squad, Manchester United are also among one of the biggest spenders on player wages and salaries.

Right on this note, here is the list of top five highest-paid Manchester United players right now.

#1 Alexis Sanchez- £400,000 per week

Alexis Sanchez is the highest paid player in the Premier League
Alexis Sanchez is the highest paid player in the Premier League

With a salary of £400,000 per week, Alexis Sanchez is Manchester United's highest earner at the moment.

The Chilean international joined the Red Devils from Arsenal in the January transfer window of 2018. He is regarded as one of the best attackers in the Premier League and won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award 2015. He was also included in the PFA Team of the Year in 2014-2015 and was a part of the FIFPro World XI on three different occasions.

However, his career has regressed since joining Manchester United and he is yet to make an impact at Old Trafford. He scored just four goals in 27 games in all competitions for the Red Devils.



Uday Jaria
ANALYST
