Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final

2018 UEFA Champions League Final

26 years have gone since the European cup was renamed as UEFA Champions League, giving a wider range of teams a shot at European club football’s biggest honor. Since then, there have been many memorable matches and awe-inspiring performances from the players. For many legends of the game winning the UCL has been one of the most emotional and unforgettable moments of their career and that is why even at 40, Buffon is still in pursuit of the only major trophy that has eluded him.

The UCL final is one of the most watched annual sporting events and that is why performances under such extreme pressure are highly respected by football experts and fans alike. Here are the Top 5 mind-blowing performances in a UCL final.

Honorable mentions:

1. Hernan Crespo, AC Milan vs Liverpool, 2005.

2. Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, 2013.

3. Neymar, Barcelona vs Juventus, 2015.

1. Diego Milito, Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, 2010

2010 UEFA Champions League Final

The 2009-10 campaign was the greatest season in the history of Inter Milan as they completed a historic treble becoming the first and the only Italian club to achieve this rare feat. Jose Mourinho was at the peak of his powers and was looking for a second UCL title after his incredible title triumph with Porto FC in 2004.

Diego Milito had played a major part in Inter’s Serie A title win and a lot of expectations were riding on him. And he did not disappoint as the 73,490 football fans in Madrid were treated to a display of individual brilliance of the highest order.

Milito opened the account for his club in the 35th minute with a great counterattack that was initiated after a clearance by goalkeeper Julio Cesar. Milito received the ball and passed it to Wesley Sneijder with a little flick which was duly returned back to him by Sneijder. Bayern’s center-backs were caught off guard by the top class counter-attack and this gave Milito enough free space to receive the pass and power the ball into the net over the head of Bayern’s goalkeeper Hans-Jorg Butt.

The second goal was even better. He received the ball from Samuel Eto’o a few yards outside the box in the left flank and then wrong-footed Daniel van Buyten with a little dribble and then gloriously flicked it into the nets, giving Internazionale their first European Cup after a long wait of 45 years.

