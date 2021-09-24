Top 5 most intimidating footballers of all time

Football has seen a lot of contrasting characters grace the game over the years. People often remember players for their character on the pitch, just as much as their quality.

Whether it's docile footballers like Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta or more volatile ones like Steven Gerrard and John Terry, football has always been laced with interesting personalities.

Today's list will look at the five most intimidating footballers in the history of the sport. It should be noted that the list will not only take into consideration the player's approach to the game but also their demeanor on the pitch.

#5 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is by far the most intimidating footballer in the sport today. The Spaniard is notorious for his attitude and aggression towards his opponents during a game.

It comes as no surprise that the 35-year-old is the most booked player in La Liga (191) as well as in the Spanish national team history (24). He also holds the record for the most sending-offs, with 20.

Ramos' physical style of play perfectly compliments his guile as a defender, often doing his best to get a reaction out of his opponents. The Spaniard is also not one to stand down from a fight, as he is often either in the midst of the action or the one who started it.

The Spaniard is yet to make his debut for PSG since joining the French club from Real Madrid earlier this summer. But one can expect the him to pick up his first booking for the club soon after he does make his Ligue 1 debut!

#4 Patrick Vieira

Vieira was a brute in midfield

A player known more for his intimidating physical stature and style of play than his on-pitch antics, Patrick Vieira was a complete midfielder who dominated his opponents.

An absolute unit of a man, Vieira's physicality, aggression and no-nonsense approach to the game made him one of the hardest midfielders to play against. His ability to completely take over games from midfield and outclass opponents with his brutish style of play was something to behold.

The Frenchman was not afraid to get stuck in as well, holding the record for the joint-highest number of sending-offs in the Premier League, with eight. Arsenal have not been able to replace Vieira since he left the club and it's hard to see them doing so any time soon.

