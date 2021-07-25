Top 5 La Liga Players in the 21st Century

Spain's elite division — La Liga, has produced unmatchable quality across Europe. Not just in terms of players but also in the football culture imbibed throughout the country.

Even though the English Premier League is considered to be the toughest league in Europe, they have often succumbed to their La Liga counterparts in the recent history of continent-level tournaments.

Since 2000, the Spanish teams have won ten Champions League and eleven Europa League titles. Also in the history of the competition (Champions League), La Liga teams have grabbed 18 titles and 11 runners-up positions as opposed to the Premier League's 14 and 10.

So the question is, what makes La Liga better? Well, we can't say for sure if it's better or not but the playing style and footballing culture in Spain seems to be giving them the edge.

Spanish teams opt for a composed end-to-end football, depending massively on creative midfielders as opposed to English teams' fast paced gameplay. In the wake of dominating Europe, La Liga has also yielded some of the best the sport has ever seen. Without further ado, presenting to you;

Top Five La Liga Players in the 21st Century

#5 Iker Casillas

Real Madrid's long-term number one, who is lovingly called Saint Iker by his fans, is considered to be one of the best ever players/leaders in the history of the game.

Iker Casillas guarded Real Madrid's goalpost for sixteen years!

Iker Casillas is considered to be one the best goalkeepers of all-time

The former Spanish captain was the youngest ever goalkeeper to feature and win the Champions League. He achieved this feat in 2000, just four days after he turned 19.

Earning a national call-up at the tender age of 16, Iker wore his gloves for Spain in a total of 167 games, making him the second most capped Spaniard.

La Liga saw Iker's brilliance as he guided the star-studded Los Blancos to numerous accolades. He has made 725 appearances in the Madrid shirt and won 19 titles with the club.

#4 Xavi Hernandez

One of the most appreciated football brainiacs of the game, Xavi Hernandez, occupies the fourth spot on our list.

Xavi was very lethal at the center of the park

The former Catalan player completely re-established the midfield position alongside his club and country partner — Andres Iniesta.

Xavi was instrumental in Barcelona's two-time treble victory and the centerpiece of Pep's tiki-taka football. The former Blaugrana number six has been lauded as one of the best deep-lying midfielders ever. Pundits and fans have equally adored Xavi's space-finding ability.

Xavi retired from Barcelona in 2015 to join Al Sadd after a trophy-laden career at Camp Nou.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar