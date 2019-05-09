×
Top 5 left backs in the world this season ranked 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.49K   //    09 May 2019, 19:13 IST

Andrew Robertson in action for Liverpool FC - Premier League
Andrew Robertson in action for Liverpool FC - Premier League

Quality fullbacks have now become an essential part of any big team as they are hard workers who play a key role in both attack and defense. The fullbacks could even have a more difficult task in defending than a center back and usually have better stats in terms of the number of tackles.

Many of them have been tasked to guard the world's best attackers such as Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi. Apart from their high defensive demands, they also should do well in attacks. The fullbacks often have to become a supplier who provides the key passes for the strikers as most of the wingers have become more of inside runners than crossers these days.

The left-back position has now seen a considerable increase in popularity due to Andy Robertson's soaring fame. Now as the season nears its end, let's take a look at 5 of the world's best left backs this season.

#5 Ferland Mendy

The Lyon defender has been pretty much one of Ligue 1's most in-demand players this season and, some media even label him as the Kylian Mbappe of left backs. He has become a key man for the French club's impressive run at both in the Champions and domestic leagues.

His market price has skyrocketed up to more than €30 million since he was bought by Lyon for just €5 million in 2017. An agile and pacey defender with pinpoint passes, Mendy bears a close resemblance to Barcelona's Jordi Alba in terms of style of play.

He has a high 84 percent average passing accuracy and has been directly involved in 3 goals from 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon. He has also been pretty impressive in nearly all of the defending aspects including tackle, aerial duel, interception, and clearance.

He was a standout performer for Lyon at his latest match against 2nd-placed Lille, becoming a player with the highest amount of successful tackles in the game and completed 91 percent of his passes.

#4 Alex Sandro

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Sandro's place in the squad has been a bit threatened due to Massimiliano Allegri's preference for Leonardo Spinazolla on several occasions. He has also seen a considerable drop in productivity as he has just made 3 goal involvements for Juventus in all competitions this season.

Nevertheless, His impressive defensive performance has made Juventus the least conceding team in Serie A in this present campaign. He has registered an average of 2.2 tackles, 1.9 aerials won, and 1.2 interceptions combined in the Champions and the domestic league.

Apart from his all-around defensive works, Sandro is also a reliable passer and rarely makes an error at a match. His offensive capabilities also should not be underestimated as he has made at least 1 key pass in each game on an average despite his abysmal goal involvements.



Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Jordi Alba Andrew Robertson Camp Nou Stadium Liverpool Transfer News
