Top 5 left backs in the premier league this season (Ranked)

The left side of the defense has been blessed with some brilliant players in the modern era, especially in the Premier League. Former stars in the league like Ashley Cole and Patrice Evra combined fluid attacking intent with good defending, evolving the game for the current generation. The Premier League features some solid players in the left-back role this season.

The tactical evolution of the fullback has seen the role grow in depth and importance and the players we have listed play a vital part for their teams. So, without further ado, here are the best left-backs in the Premier League this season:

5. Destiny Udogie

The Spurs man has been brilliant this season

The 21-year-old Italian international has had a bright start into the Tottenham Hotspur senior team this season. The young defender has been vital going forward for Spurs and also offers defensive solidity when his team is out of possession.

Two goals and three assists from 28 Premier League games in his debut campaign will have all the major teams in Europe paying attention. While still far from the finished article, his passing accuracy of 87.5% and 169 recoveries means that is already an impressive tool to turn over possession for Ange Postecoglu's side.

4. Rayan Ait Nouri

The Algerian has been one of the best players at Molineux this season

The 22-year-old defender is having a fantastic fourth season at Wolves. Rayan Ait Nuri might be young, but has years of Premier League experience and is showing it this season. Two goals and one assist from 29 Premier League games also have him on the minds of more than a few sides heading into the summer window.

Ait Nouri has been a fantastic attacking outlet, underperforming his Xg of three. The 22-year-old also wins 61% of his tackles and 55.4 % of his duels to show his defensive pedigree. Wolves might face an uphill battle keeping hold of their talented wingback this summer

3. Andy Robertson

despite an injury-hit season, the Sottish fullback has been brilliant

While Andy Robertson's seventh season at Liverpool has been plagued by injury, the Scot has remained one of the best in his position every time he steps out. The former Hull City defender has had a phenomenal campaign when fit, with the 30-year-old putting up impressive numbers in his 20 appearances this season.

One goal and two assists from 20 Premier League games is not his best campaign in terms of output, but he makes it up. The 30-year-old's passing remains a joy to watch. His 87.1% pass accuracy, 48.1% longa pass accuracy, and 67.7% tackle success show he remains magical to watch.

2. Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City have a brilliant defender on their hands

The 22-year-old Croatian international has had a brilliant debut season under Pep Guardiola. The young defender has been vital in keeping possession for City and also offers invaluable defensive solidity when his team is out of possession.

Gvardiol bagged his solitary goal and assist in the Premier League recently against Luton Town, but he shines more in his defensive and passing duties. His 88.4% pass completion with 59.6% long ball accuracy shows he is an elite passer of the ball. His 62.8% tackle success rate and 58.8% duels won mean he is a nightmare for attackers to come up against.

1. Oleksandr Zinchenko

The former Manchester City man has been brilliant yet again for the Gunners.

Arsenal's Ukrainian fullback has been phenomenal whenever he takes to the pitch and has generally looked like a fine signing for Mikel Arteta's team. His contributions have helped the Gunners mount a Premier League bid again this season and could end the 20-year wait for the league title in North London.

An inverted fullback, Zinchenko has elite passing figures. His 89.4% pass accuracy and 62.7% long pass accuracy show how good he is at distributing the ball. The Ukrainian's 60% tackle success and 60.8% duels won makes him a brilliant full-back for Arsenal.