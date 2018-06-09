Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo Would Applaud

Rival or not, all would pay homage after seeing these great goals.

Lionel Messi has scored some great goals in his stellar career. The Argentine has also broken many scoring records for both club and country. If he were to retire today, he would bow out as a legend having guided Barcelona to clinching virtually all major trophies in world football. The five-time World Player of the Year has shared an intense rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in the course of the last 10 years.

There have been numerous comparisons and debates over who of the two is the better player. While Ronaldo has earned his right to be among the football greats through sheer hard work and training, it has been widely viewed that Messi's output is a result of natural talent. It is therefore that these five Messi goals out of over 600 in his career deserves praise even from his long-term rival, Ronaldo.

#5 Stoppage time winner v Iran (2014)

Argentina went into the 2014 World Cup as favourites but struggled to breakdown relatively easy opposition in Group F. They were grouped with Bosnia, Nigeria and minnows Iran. Against Iran in June 2014, it was expected that Argentina would sweep aside the Asian side with relative ease. That was not the case despite enjoying a whopping 74% ball possession and 21 shots at goal.

Messi came to rescue Argentina's blushes deep into stoppage time with a sublime goal. In the 91st minute, Messi received the ball from Ezequiel Lavezzi and curled in an unstoppable shot from outside the box that beat Alireza Haghighi in goal. This dramatic last minute winner sealed their qualification to the round of 16.