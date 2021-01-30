Top 5 Liverpool players so far this season

Premier League champions Liverpool have endured quite the title defense so far. The Reds have been ravaged by injuries and been on the end of a handful of wrong VAR decisions, with marginal offside calls often going against their favor. A combination of injuries and poor form sees them four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have shown in the past that they will keep going till the last day of the season and are expected to bounce back in style. Liverpool's 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week was a much-needed boost, as they dominated proceedings and put Jose Mourinho's side to the sword.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita missing large parts of the current season and several other players picking up injuries, Klopp has had his work cut out for him.

Nevertheless, quite a few players have impressed for the Reds this season, and here we rank them based on their performances for the Premier League champions in the current campaign.

#5 Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota took Liverpool by storm since his surprise move to the Premier League champions in the last few days of the summer transfer window. The Portuguese attacker was a mainstay of Klopp's side till his unfortunate injury in late November, as he injured his knee in a UEFA Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland.

The former Wolves star has impressed with his work rate, direct running and finishing ability, as he scored an impressive nine goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Reds. The 24-year-old is on the comeback trail and is scheduled to be back in early February.

Liverpool have missed him in his absence and will be eager to welcome him back to the starting XI.

#4 Alisson Becker

Once again, Alisson Becker has proved why is amongst the best goalkeepers in the business. The Brazilian goalkeeper struggled with injuries earlier in the season but has returned to peak fitness for Liverpool in recent weeks, with Reds' rearguard benefitting from his magnificent displays between in the sticks.

In the absence of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, Alisson has had to take more responsibility inside the penalty area and he has done so in incredible style.

The former Roma goalkeeper made a series of high profile saves against Manchester United earlier this month to keep his side in the game, a game that could prove to be pivotal in the title race come May.