Top 5 Liverpool players who never won the Premier League while at the club

Despite Liverpool being one of the most successful clubs in history, it is surprising to think that the Reds only have one Premier League title to their name.

Liverpool have been part of the Premier League's traditional 'Big 4' since the league's conception in 1992. However, the Reds only managed to win their first league title in the 2019-20 season.

This means that many of the club's and the league's greatest players have missed out on winning English football's top prize.

This list will rank the five best Liverpool players who did not win the Premier League title while at the club. So without further ado, here are the

Top 5 Liverpool players who never won the Premier League title while at the club

#5 Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher is one of Liverpool's greatest players of all time

Regarded as one of the best English defenders of his generation, Jamie Carragher played his entire career at Liverpool, but never won the Premier League title during his 17-year tenure.

Carragher started out at Liverpool's youth academy and took his time to establish himself in the starting XI. The Englishman played as a full-back at the start of his career, but really came into his own when he was converted into a centre-back.

Carragher was a no-nonsense, tough-tackling defender who was known for his work-rate and ability to read the game.

Although he wasn't the fastest defender, the Englishman's positional awareness helped establish himself as one of Liverpool's greatest defenders of all time.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 11/01 - On this day in 1997, Jamie Carragher made his league debut for Liverpool against West Ham - he's played more Premier League games for the Reds than any other player (508). Dawn. 11/01 - On this day in 1997, Jamie Carragher made his league debut for Liverpool against West Ham - he's played more Premier League games for the Reds than any other player (508). Dawn. https://t.co/ubOireU5FS

Carragher is Liverpool's second-longest serving player of all time, having made 737 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

#4 Robbie Fowler

Fowler in action for Liverpool

Another one of Liverpool's youth products, Robbie Fowler, did not manage to win the Premier League title despite having two different stints with the club.

The Englishman is considered one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time and is the seventh highest goal-scorer in league history, with 163 goals in 379 appearances.

One of the most clinical strikers of his time, Fowler, was known for his incredible finishing ability and his great positioning and movement in the box.

His performances for Liverpool earned him the nickname 'God' from supporters, but it was a shame that Fowler could never deliver them the Premier League title.

90s Football @90sfootball Robbie Fowler scores a beauty for Liverpool, 1996. Robbie Fowler scores a beauty for Liverpool, 1996. https://t.co/wnLXXsWuo2

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arjun Panchadar