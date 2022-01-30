Top 5 loan moves in the January transfer window

The regular football season runs its mid-season transfer window from January 1st to January 31st. Many teams use this opportunity to analyze the players they have and those they need. During this period, the clubs look to bolster their squads for the rest of the season.

This month, a good number of important transfers have been conducted by top clubs. Fiorentina allowed Dusan Vlahovic to leave for Juventus in a €70 million deal. Barcelona signed Ferran Torres for €55 million from Manchester City and Porto's Luis Diaz moved to Liverpool for €40 million.

There were some interesting loan moves that caught the eye this month as well. Without further ado, here is a list of our top five loan moves this month so far:

#5 Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur)

Dejan Kulusevski is regarded, alongside Alexander Isak, as one of the most exciting talents out of Sweden in recent years. He has moved on from Italy after six years in the country. Kulusevski joined Atalanta as an U-17 player in 2016 and rose through the ranks at the club before eventually earning a move to Juventus in 2020.

Kulusevski has found it hard to get regular minutes at Allianz Stadium this season. The 21-year-old made 27 appearances for Juventus in all competitions in the first half of the season, with two goals and three assists to show for it. His total minutes on the pitch this season stands at 972 in all competitions.

With Tottenham Hotspur looking to bolster their squad, they have turned to the young Swede and were able to secure a 18-month loan move for him. Spurs paid €5 million in loan fees. They have an obligation to buy him for €40 million if they secure a Champions League spot or some number of appearances.

#4 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers to Barcelona)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Spanish winger Adama Traore finds himself in familiar surroundings after a long time. The winger moved from Barcelona's youth team to the Premier League as a teenager in 2015. He turned out for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore has long been linked with a move away from the Molineux Stadium due to the quality of performances he often displayed. He was known to be a brilliant dribbler but failed to product any goal contribution at the end of it. The 26-year-old scored one goal in 23 appearances for Wolves this season before moving back to his boyhood club.

Traore was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the transfer window, but has now moved to Barcelona on a six-month loan deal. The winger can move permanently to the Spanish giants for €30 million at the end of his loan spell.

