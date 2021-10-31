Football is a spectator sport and some moments of magic can bring the crowd to its feet. May it be a supremely timed slide tackle or a defense penetrating pass, fans go gaga over similar action-packed instances.

One such instance is the long-range screamer. Long rangers are a treat for the eyes. Watching the ball gliding through the air towards the net makes everything else appear in slow motion.

Long-range goals have got several advantages. To begin with, long-range shots come off as a surprise for the opposition. Secondly, as mentioned above, long-rangers are one of the crowd favorites.

The game of football has seen numerous long-range stunners. In this article, we are going to discuss long range goal records in football.

Top 5 long-range goals scored in football history

Note: The (*) indicates estimated distance in the absence of official measurement.

#5 Andy Lonergan — 86.8m - 91.4m* (October 2, 2004)

Lonergan achieved this feat during a league Championship game

Andy Lonergan, who spent the majority of his career in the Championship, recorded a goal from within his own box. The English goalkeeper achieved this feat on October 2, 2004 during a league Championship game.

Lonergan's team Preston North End were up against Leicester and were trailing by one goal to nil. However, in the 34th minute, the then 20-year-old goalie collected the ball following Leicester's loose attempt.

After urging his forwards to run down the pitch, Andy Lonergan kicked the ball high into Leicester City's box. Much to everyone's surprise, the ball bounced over Foxes goalkeeper Kevin Pressman to find the back of the net. The game ended in a draw (1-1).

#4 Tim Howard — 86.8m - 91.4m* (January 4, 2012)

Tim Howard holds the record for most number of saves (15) in a World Cup game

Arguably the most-popular American in England, Tim Howard, is considered an Everton legend. He has played over 414 games across all competitions in Everton's jersey. Tim Howard holds the record for most number of saves (15) in a World Cup game.

He achieved this milestone in the 2014 FIFA World Cup vs Belgium in the round of 16. However, this is not the only record held by the former American shot-stopper. During his Everton days under David Moyes, Howard scored a miraculous goal against Bolton Wanderers.

A back-pass clearance from his own box sent the ball launching high into the sky. The ball landed a few inches ahead of the Bolton penalty box and flew over their goalkeeper Ádám Bogdán's head for a goal. Howard did not celebrate the goal as he considered it a lucky goal.

