Top 5 managers Lionel Messi has played under

Words can’t do justice to the genius that is Lionel Messi. The diminutive Argentine has been on the football scene 2003 – a lifetime in footballing terms – and is showing no signs of slowing down.

After honing his talent at hometown club Newell’s Old Boys, whom he joined as a six-year-old and scored almost 500 goals for, the Rosario-born youngster’s prodigious talent soon attracted the attention of Barcelona. The Catalan club not only signed Messi, offering him his first contract on a now iconic paper napkin, but also agreed to pay for his growth hormone treatment.

Despite a few hiccups along the way in the form of homesickness, Lionel Messi went on to produce some scintillating displays for Barcelona’s youth teams before making his first-team debut on November 16th, 2003. And from then, there was no looking back for him.

The 33-year-old matured into one of the best players the world has ever seen, scoring over 750 goals for club and country while winning a host of titles, including 10 La Ligas, four UEFA Champions League titles, six Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups as well as individual accolades that are far too many to list.

Not even his current predicament with Barcelona’s board, resulting in a transfer saga that’s far from over, will dent his Nou Camp legacy. However, despite his individual greatness, Lionel Messi has received plenty of help in his quest to reach the top of the world from some fabulous coaches, who have been instrumental in bringing the best out of him.

Who are they? We’re going to name them in this list of the top five managers Lionel Messi has played under.

#5 Alejandro Sabella

Lionel Messi nearly won the FIFA World Cup in 2014

Lionel Messi hasn’t exactly had a fairytale career with his country, enduring heartache after heartache since his debut back in 2005. However, the closest he came to greatness with the Argentina national team was under the stewardship of late coach Alejandro Sabella, who selected Messi as his captain.

Advertisement

He went into the 2014 World Cup on the back of a disappointing season with Barcelona and came under serious scrutiny from all sides. Despite that, he silenced all his doubters with some dazzling performances under Sabella – including four Man of the Match wins in his first four games while having a hand in or scoring all the goals leading up to Argentina’s first semi-final since 1990.

Sabella’s Argentina achieved the remarkable record of never trailing in the tournament with the exception of the final against Germany. Although Sabella’s tactics – most notably his substitutions – in the final came under heavy scrutiny, he remains the only coach to guide Messi within touching distance of a World Cup.

#4 Frank Rijkaard

Frank Rijkaard was the coach who gave Lionel Messi his debut

Advertisement

Frank Rijkaard’s time at the helm got off to a rocky start, but the Dutchman went on to carve a golden legacy for himself as he was the one who kickstarted Barcelona’s resurgence and eventual dominance in world football. Besides bringing in signings like Ronaldinho, Deco and Samuel Eto’o as well as La Masia graduates Victor Valdes and Andres Iniesta, Rijkaard was also the manager who gave Lionel Messi his first-team debut.

It was under Rijkaard that Lionel Messi emerged as one of the best players in the world, winning his first two La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles as well as his very first Champions League title. Messi also won a host of individual awards under Rijkaard’s tutelage, including the prestigious Golden Boy award, the Don Balon Award as well as two FIFPRO Young Player of the Year titles. All in all, an emerging Messi scored 42 goals in 110 games under Rijkaard, making him a key figure in the Argentine’s development.