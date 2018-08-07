Top 5 Manchester United Bargains of the Sir Alex Ferguson Era

King Eric Cantona with the Great Dane Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United are among the biggest football clubs in the world. In recent years, the club has not matched the success it enjoyed during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson, both on the pitch and once could argue, in the transfer window too.

Under Ferguson, there used to be an emphasis on promotion from within as United nurtured the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and David Beckham into world-class players.

With the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the policy has shifted from youngsters to tried and tested players, and therefore, expensive players like Alexis Sanchez are being preferred over youth. Back in the day, United had a keen eye for a bargain transfer, one that served them extraordinarily well in a period of long-term dominance.

In this slideshow, we will look at United's top 5 Premier League bargain signings:

#5 Denis Irwin

Denis Irwin made 529 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions in 12 seasons at the club

The man regarded by Alex Ferguson as, pound for pound, one of his best signings, is one of the most underrated left-backs in world football.

True to form, he was also an unsung and oft-forgotten hero through a period of great success from Manchester United as he played from the club between 1990 and 2002, winning 7 Premier League titles, 3 FA Cups and he was an integral part of the 1999 treble-winning team.

Irwin, a member of the British football Hall of Fame, was bought from Oldham for a fee of £625,000 and was one of the most loyal servants at Manchester United.

Now a presenter on MUTV, the Irishman was a model of consistency on the left side of United's defence as he saw a myriad of centre-backs come and go. Even in his mid-thirties, he was the first choice ahead of the young and very promising Phil Neville, showing that class is indeed permanent and that age is just a number.

