Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Manchester United Bargains of the Sir Alex Ferguson Era

Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    07 Aug 2018, 17:18 IST

Enter ca
King Eric Cantona with the Great Dane Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United are among the biggest football clubs in the world. In recent years, the club has not matched the success it enjoyed during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson, both on the pitch and once could argue, in the transfer window too.

Under Ferguson, there used to be an emphasis on promotion from within as United nurtured the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and David Beckham into world-class players.

With the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the policy has shifted from youngsters to tried and tested players, and therefore, expensive players like Alexis Sanchez are being preferred over youth. Back in the day, United had a keen eye for a bargain transfer, one that served them extraordinarily well in a period of long-term dominance.

Also read: An A-Z guide to Manchester United Football Club

In this slideshow, we will look at United's top 5 Premier League bargain signings:

#5 Denis Irwin

Denis Irwin
Denis Irwin made 529 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions in 12 seasons at the club

The man regarded by Alex Ferguson as, pound for pound, one of his best signings, is one of the most underrated left-backs in world football.

True to form, he was also an unsung and oft-forgotten hero through a period of great success from Manchester United as he played from the club between 1990 and 2002, winning 7 Premier League titles, 3 FA Cups and he was an integral part of the 1999 treble-winning team.

Irwin, a member of the British football Hall of Fame, was bought from Oldham for a fee of £625,000 and was one of the most loyal servants at Manchester United.

Now a presenter on MUTV, the Irishman was a model of consistency on the left side of United's defence as he saw a myriad of centre-backs come and go. Even in his mid-thirties, he was the first choice ahead of the young and very promising Phil Neville, showing that class is indeed permanent and that age is just a number.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Eric Cantona Peter Schmeichel UCL Best Moments Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News
Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
5 Manchester United signings that would have never...
RELATED STORY
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players Who Had Rifts with Sir Alex Ferguson
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Top 5 signings in the Post-Ferguson era
RELATED STORY
5 World-class but ineffective signings for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 players Sir Alex Ferguson should not have sold
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Sir Alex Ferguson
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest challenges overcome by Alex Ferguson at...
RELATED STORY
Last XI to start under Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
10 best players who have played under Sir Alex Ferguson
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us