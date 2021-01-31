Top 5 Manchester United players so far this season

Manchester United's 2020-21 Premier League campaign has been a roller coaster ride to say the least. The Red Devils were languishing in the bottom half of the league standings in the opening weeks of the season after a series of underwhelming results but managed to pull off a dramatic change of fortunes in the last two months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently second in the Premier League table, a point behind league leaders and arch-rivals Manchester City. The Norwegian has put together a system that allows the Red Devils to thrive on the counter-attack, while their defensive solidity has also returned in recent weeks.

The record English champions look set to enjoy their best season since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and find themselves in a title challenge against the odds.

In what has been a season where pride and excitement has returned to Old Trafford, here are the five best Manchester United players so far this season.

#5 Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Having been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the start of the season, Paul Pogba took a lot of time to find his feet for Manchester United. The Frenchman lacked fitness and found himself out of the starting XI in the opening weeks of the season, with the likes of Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Fred ahead of him in the pecking order.

The midfielder's agent Mino Raiola also added fuel to the fire by admitting that Pogba's future could lie away from Old Trafford, as tensions began to flare between all parties involved. However, since December, Pogba has delivered a string of magnificent displays from central midfield and been a driving force in Manchester United's title charge.

The World Cup winner has also developed a good understanding with Bruno Fernandes and could play a pivotal role for the Red Devils in the second half of the season.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has dominated the headlines on and off the pitch in what has been an eventful 12 months for the attacker. Having played an instrumental role in providing free meals for underprivileged kids in the United Kingdom, the Red Devils superstar has also enhanced his reputation on the pitch with a string of top-class displays.

The academy graduate improved massively under Solskjaer last season and has carried on from where he left off this time around, as he continues to be Manchester United's most reliable attacker.

In 32 appearances in all competitions, the Englishman has recorded 15 goals and 10 assists and is one of the most productive players in the country. Rashford is one of the nicest men in world football currently and looks set to play a key role for Manchester United for many years to come.