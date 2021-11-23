Top 5 Manchester United players who are struggling right now

On Saturday afternoon, Manchester United were subjected to their fifth defeat in their last seven Premier League outings. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was already walking on thin ice after defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City before the international break. The 4-1 defeat to Watford in the Premier League was the final straw.

A few hours later, Manchester United relieved Solskjaer of his responsibilities as the manager of his former club, thanking him for his contributions. Assistant manager Michael Carrick has stepped in as Solskjaer’s immediate successor. But an interim manager looks set to be appointed sooner rather than later.

It is true that Solskjaer could not make the most of Manchester United’s resources. However, that should not sway us from the fact that it was the players who failed to deliver.

The chances they missed and the lapses in concentration that led to goals were not of Solskjaer’s doing. Those were purely down to Manchester United’s out-of-form stars.

Here are the five most out-of-form Manchester United players right now:

#5 Fred

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used to prefer the double-pivot of Fred and Scott McTominay at the base of his midfield. He loved Fred’s work rate and enjoyed his industrious nature. However, when push came to shove, Fred hardly ever managed to step up for the Old Trafford outfit.

For all his industry, Fred has often been surprisingly easy to get past. He also fails to get his tackles on target, which tends to expose United’s shaky defense. Fred does press more aggressively than his midfield partners, but pressing alone cannot make up for all his lapses in the middle of the park.

Incidentally, Fred has proved to be decisive for his country in a more advanced role. However, given the talent United have in that area, we are not hopeful of seeing him in a free role at Old Trafford.

#4 Harry Maguire

England international Harry Maguire proudly wears the captain’s armband for Manchester United. However, in recent outings, his performances have been far from exemplary.

Maguire, on his day, is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Unfortunately, those have been few and far between this campaign. He is easy to get past, does not command the box with the needed authority, and often takes too long to clear his lines.

Maguire, who saw a red card in the 4-1 defeat to Watford, will have to buckle up in the coming weeks. But he risks slipping down the pecking order and surrendering the armband he wholeheartedly cherishes.

