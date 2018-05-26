Top 5 memorable matches in the Champions League era

Sarang Kedia 26 May 2018

Jurgen Klopp celebrating after beating Malaga 3-2 in injury time

The stage is set for the biggest showdown of the season. Kiev is ready to witness the fight for the ultimate glory - the prized UEFA Champions League 2017-18, and there could not have been setup a better pair of heavyweights than this.

Real Madrid will be vying for their 13th European title, and their third consecutive cup under the tutelage of the brilliant Zinedine Zidane, which will make them the first team to do so in the modern era. Liverpool, on the other hand, are the story of the season. Their stupendous rise in the tournament has been aided by none other than the flawless Mohammad Salah, and has given them a very realistic chance of lifting their 6th European title.

On the eve of this showdown, we take a look at the top 5 Champions League memorable matches that will be forever etched in the minds of football fans.

#5: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Malaga (Agg 3-2) (Quarter Finals, 2nd Leg, 2012-13)

The second leg of 2012-13 quarter-final will be fondly remembered as one of the most surprising comebacks in recent times. The first leg at the La Rosaleda stadium in Spain ended in a drab goalless draw, and Dortmund being the away team, came back home with a disadvantage.

The second leg looked like it will follow the first encounter, only to be interrupted at the 25th-minute mark when Joaquin scored a brilliant left-footed 20-yard goal through the legs of Neven Subotic, beating Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller at his near post.

Robert Lewandowski equalised in the 40th minute, when he latched on to a surreal pass by Marco Reus, and rounded off Malaga goalkeeper Willy Caballero before striking the ball into the bottom of the net.

The match looked set to go to extra-time if not for substitute Eliseu, who scored a controversial 82nd-minute goal, putting Malaga in the lead in Dortmund's backyard. It looked like Manuel Pellegrini will extend Malaga's fairytale run and guide them to the Champions League semi-finals, but Marco Reus' simple tap-in from seven yards in the first minute of injury time blew the match wide open.

Two minutes later, Dortmund completed one of the most extraordinary comebacks when Felipe Santana slotted home the ball after a scramble in the 6-yard box, and took Dortmund to the semi-finals.

Borussia Dortmund :

Squad: Weidenfeller, Subotic, Bender (Sahin 73), Gundogan (Hummels 86), Lewandowski, Gotze, Reus, Błaszczykowski (Schieber 72), Piszczek, Felipe Santana, Schemlzer

Goals: Lewandowski (40), Reus (90+1), Santana (90+3)

Malaga :

Squad: Caballero, Gamez, Demichelis, Camacho, Joaquin (Portillo 87), Toulalan, Baptista (Cruz 83), Duda (Eliseu 74), Sanchez, Isco, Antunes

Goals: Joaquin (25), Eliseu (82)

