Top 5 midfielders for the 2018-19 season

Jamy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 749 // 27 Jul 2018, 12:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Midfield is the most important position in Football. The midfielders are the ones that run the show for their respective teams in Football.

They are responsible for controlling the tempo and the flow of the game. They provide a certain direction and impart a unique style to the team's play. They are ever-present in the centre of the field and dictate the team's play. On one side they provide support to the team's defence, often tracking back and intercepting opposing plays. While on the other side they try and break the opposing defences with their defence-splitting passes.

Here is the list of the top 5 midfielders in the world entering into the new season based on their performances in the World Cup and in the past few seasons.

Honourable mentions: David Silva, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic.

#5 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba with the FIFA World Cup

Paul Pogba's second return to Manchester United was for a world record of £89 million. Since then it has always been about matching expectations for Pogba.

Last season he started on a very hot note in the Premier League contributing in most of the goals that United scored. His performances receded a bit after coming back from an injury and he was a subject of constant criticism. But he regained his form during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup and was one of the major reasons that France won the World Cup. He scored two stunning goals, one in the opening match and one in the closing match of the World Cup and laid the foundation from the midfield for Mbappe and Griezmann to pounce upon.

He is a powerful, creative and a skilful player who is also capable of scoring spectacular goals from the midfield. His 6'3 frame gives him the physique and the strength to dominate in the midfield for United. Still only 25, he will be crucial to United's title challenge in the upcoming season.

1 / 5 NEXT