Top 5 modern managers who have won the treble

Very few modern day managers have managed to win the treble

Over the last two decades, football has seen some of the most tactical and innovative managers spring up and introduce new things to the game. There are those who prefer to play possessive football, whilst others choose to play it safe by being pragmatic.

Ultimately, winning is what keeps a manager in his job, and once he fails to do that, he may end up being sacked.

For some coaches, it isn’t just about winning a trophy or two, it’s just about winning every trophy that comes before them. In recent years, very few managers have managed this feat, but there are still some who overcame the odds to win the treble with their respective clubs.

Below are five modern managers who managed to win the treble.

#5 Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson won the treble in 1999

The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson is one of very few managers who have managed to win the treble. The Scotsman totally transformed Manchester United from also-rans to perennial title contenders when he took over in the late 1980s.

At the end of his career, he had led The Red Devils to many major titles, including two Champions League trophies, a record 13 Premier League titles, among others. However, his most memorable achievement at the club was winning the treble in 1999.

Man United started that season on a poor note, but ended the campaign in unexpected fashion. Ferguson’s charges wrapped up the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, becoming the first – and so far only – English club to do so.

That feat is made even more memorable by the fact that The Red Devils had to come from behind in both the FA Cup semi-final and Champions League final to win those titles. Man United beat Arsenal 1-2 in the former, and defeated Bayern Munich by the same score line in the latter.

