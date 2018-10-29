Top 5 moments in Kerala Blasters FC history

The fans and the club have shared some great moments together in the Indian Super League till date (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC is one of the Indian outfits with a rich heritage and humongous support. The supporters, affectionately known as Manjappada, travel in huge chunks to constantly back the team by shouting their lungs out every time the yellows take up the field.

The club has produced some serious talents including the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni over the years. The well-established players have also settled in well to bail Kerala out on numerous occasions.

The current Skipper Sandesh Jhingan has the most number of appearances for the club by taking up the field on 60 different occasions in these four years.

Former Kerala Blasters FC striker Iain Hume and the current star CK Vineeth are the highest goalscorers for the club with 10 till date.

They have qualified for the playoffs twice in four years, but have failed to make it count in the biggest stage. Even though the final hurdle has been a heavy-duty for the Kerala club, the fans and the club have shared some great moments together in the Indian Super League till date.

#5 CK Vineeth's brace against Chennaiyin FC

Vineeth scored a brace to win the game for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC registered their first win in the League stages against their fierce rivals Chennaiyin FC during the third edition of the Indian Super League, thanks to a stellar performance from the local hero CK Vineeth which resulted in a brace to sink the reigning champions 3-1.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring through Bernard Mendy at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, but the hosts fought back in style to secure all three points.

The Ivorian, Didier Kadio, who spent one year with the Indian outfit scored his only goal for this club by equalizing the score 20 minutes after the half-time interval.

Frustration was creeping up for the home side, but Chennaiyin FC shot-stopper Duwayne Kerr committed a howler which leads to a tap-in for CK Vineeth in the 85th minute.

The third goal was just three minutes away. German won back the ball and found the midfielder who was running all alone through the right flank to score past the woebegone Kerr who conceded the third goal of the night.

Fans will look back at this game with fond memories which got separated by the local hero CK Vineeth's brace to keep full-stop to the winless streak in the league stages against Chennaiyin FC in the first two years of the competition.

