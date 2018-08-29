Top 5 most expensive signings in LaLiga this summer

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 29 Aug 2018, 11:24 IST

Thomas Lemar

The transfer window has been quite interesting this summer, featuring a lot of high profile deals and mouth-watering figures as clubs go head-to-head in an intense battle for the finest deals in the market.

While the English Premier League clubs took the lead in spending the highest sums, La Liga outfits have also been doing pretty businesses of their own since the transfer window opened this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been the front runners when it comes to acquiring the biggest deals in the Spanish top flight for the past few years. However, they have gotten a strong rival this summer, with Atletico Madrid also stepping up, splashing the cash and luring a number of high-profile superstars to the Wanda Metropolitano.

With the La Liga sides having spent huge fees on acquisitions from the market this summer, we take a look at the top 5 most expensive signings in the Spanish top flight during the transfer window:

#5 Clement Lenglet

The defender joined Barcelona this summer

Catalan giants, FC Barcelona were one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this summer, luring a number of fantastic superstars to the Nou Camp, including former Sevilla superstar - Clement Lenglet.

Having impressed while representing the Andalusians during the previous campaign, the defender earned a lot of interest from the La Liga champions - who quickly snapped him up in a deal worth £31.7 million this summer.

Lenglet has had a great start to his Barcelona career, producing a couple of brilliant performances and gradually establishing himself in the Catalan capital. In his first official match for the club, the Frenchman won a spectacular trophy as Barcelona defeated his former side, Sevilla 2-1 to claim the Supercoppa de Espana this month.

