Top 5 most valuable centre-backs in the world right now

Ishan Salhotra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 4.66K // 30 Jul 2018, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Marquinhos in action for PSG

Being a defender is a tough job in modern day football. You are expected to be fast paced and good at set-pieces. Also, defenders are expected to come a bit forward and support in attack and at the same time be disciplined. Yet, whilst we expect so much from defenders, they are the most undervalued and underappreciated in the game.

The role of centre-backs is very different from full backs. While fullbacks are expected to be pacey and support in attack by putting in crosses, centre-backs are expected to be more disciplined.

They are actually proper defenders who should be good at tackling and stopping crosses from reaching the attackers. So as I mentioned earlier, in the modern game, it is a very tough job to be a centre back.

In this list, we look at the 5 most valuable centre-backs in world football right now and what makes them so valuable.

All the values have been taken from www.transfermarkt.com .

#5 Marquinhos and John Stones (55 Million Euros)

Both Marquinhos and John Stones are valued at €55 million.

Marquinhos

Marquinhos is 24 years old and currently plays as a centre back for PSG. He generally plays as a right centre back and is expected to fill in the boots of Thiago Silva for Brazil. Being 183 meters tall, Marquinhos is good at stopping crosses and is a very strong passer of the ball. His game does not have any significant weaknesses.

Stats: In a total of 23 matches, Marquinhos has had a pass accuracy of 93% for PSG. He has been involved in 6 defensive actions on an average per game. Over the course of the season, he has made 2 defensive errors in total and has created 3 chances for his team to score goals.

Stones was a regular starter for England at the World cup.

John Stones

Stones is also 24 years old and currently plays as a centre back for Manchester City. He is 188 meters tall and was a regular starter for England at the world cup. John Stones is also a strong passer of the ball. He, however, needs to improve his concentration and tackling to become better.

Stats: In a total of 18 matches in the EPL, John stones had a pass accuracy of 96%. On an average, he was involved in 4 defensive actions per game and made 0 defensive errors over the entire season.

Both Marquinhos and Stones are only 24 years old and their values are expected to increase in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT