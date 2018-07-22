5 most valuable Goalkeepers in the world right now

Ishan Salhotra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 459 // 22 Jul 2018, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It is only a matter of time before Ter Stegen becomes Germany's no.1 Goalkeeper over Manuel Neuer

With the recently completed world-record transfer for a goalkeeper by Liverpool for the Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, it is important to look at the top 5 most valuable goalkeepers right now.

It is often argued that being a Goalkeeper in football is the toughest and most stressful. Moreover, many argue that the Goalkeeper is the most important player in the team. In the past, we have seen many instances wherein, a team with a great goalkeeper has gone on to win the world cup be it with Buffon(Italy) in 2006, Casillas(Spain) in 2010, Neuer(Germany) in 2014. The same can be extended to the club level. Indeed, goalkeepers are the most underappreciated in the game and truly they deserve more individual accolades like the Ballon d'Or.

In this list, we look at the most valuable Goalkeepers right now. All the values for players have been taken from www.transfermarkt.com.

#5 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (60 Million Euros)

Barcelona’s first choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen stands fifth in our list of the most Valuable keepers in the world right now based on their Market Value.

Barcelona had a great season, finishing in 1st place with a total of 93 points losing only 1 game. They won by a margin of 14 points with Atletico Madrid finishing 2nd with 79 points. Barcelona had an amazing goal difference of 70 goals. Whilst they scored the most goals (99), they conceded 29 goals, only the second least in the league next to the 22 goals conceded by Atletico Madrid and their keeper Jan Oblak.

A large credit for this must be given to Ter Stegen, who was a crucial part of the team. While playing in 33 league games he had a total of 18 clean sheets and 78 saves. He made an average of 2.36 saves per game and 4.11 saves per goal. Ter Stegen is known for his concentration and quick reflexes whilst he needs to improve a little on his ability to catch crosses.

Due to his impressive performances, Ter Stegen has seen his value increase almost 6 times post his transfer from Mgladbach in the range of about €10.8 million. It is only a matter of time before Ter Stegen replaces Manuel Neuer as Germany’s first choice keeper. He has a bright career ahead and may soon be the best keeper in the world.

1 / 5 NEXT