Top 5 most Valuable Left Backs in the world right now

Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
801   //    06 Aug 2018, 03:49 IST

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg
Marcelo has been a vital player for Madrid

Defenders are one of the most underappreciated and underrated players in football. They are expected to be disciplined and at the same time support the attack. They have to put in tremendous work-rate and always be full on concentration.

Moreover, defenders in the modern game are expected to not only be good at tackles and blocking crosses, they are also expected to be fast paced and good at taking set-pieces.

The role of Fullbacks ( Left and Right Backs) is different from that of centre-backs. Whilst, centre-backs are expected to be more disciplined and good at tackling, fullbacks are supposed to be fast paced, good crossers of the ball, give support in attack and at the same time defend properly and stop dangerous crosses from going into the box.

In this list, we look at the five most valuable left backs in world football right now! Any Guesses as to who makes the list and who does not?

If yes then do put down your list in the comments section and see if it matches are list or no!

All the values have been taken from www.transfermarkt.com.

#5 Marcos Alonso, Benjamin Mendy and Lucas Hernandez (€40 Million)

All of these three players, namely Marcos Alonso, Benjamin Mendy and Lucas Hernandez are valued at €40 Million.

Marcos Alonso

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Alonso has truly made the No.3 Jersey popular at Chelsea because of his consistent and impressive performances

The Chelsea left-back is one of the few players in the world who can be currently referred to as a Left-Wing back. The 27-year old Spanish international is a strong defender who is good at aerial duels and has very strong direct free-kicks. His game does not seem to have any significant weakness, making him a reliable player and a regular starter for Chelsea.

Stats: Having played in 33 matches in the EPL, Alonso has found the back of the net a total of seven times. He has had a pass accuracy of 79% that has helped him create 29 chances. Over the course of the season, he has made one defensive error and has been involved in four defensive actions per game.

Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Mendy missed most of the world cup because of an injury

The 24-year old French international and the Manchester City left-back is one of the most promising defenders in world football right now.

At only 24, Mendy seems to have a lot of potential and his value is expected to rise in the future. While Mendy is good at crossing and dribbling, he needs to improve his concentration and holding on the ball. He still has a lot of time to improve on these weaknesses.

Stats: Mendy made a total of seven appearances for Man City last season creating nine chances. He had a pass accuracy of 85%, was involved in 2 defensive actions per game.

Lucas Hernandez

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
The 22-year old was a regular starter at the world cup thanks to the injury to Benjamin Mendy

Stats: Hernandez is more of a typical defender, he does not like to attack much. In a total of 24 matches this season with Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, he has scored no goals and created five chances.

He has had a pass accuracy of 85% and has been involved in five defensive actions per game. Lucas Hernandez is also a French international. In the world cup, he was a regular starter for France due to an injury to Mendy.

He is only 22 years old and many believe he has what it takes to become the best and most valuable Left-back in the world.

1 / 5 NEXT
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Marcelo Jordi Alba Leisure Reading
Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
