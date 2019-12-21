Top 5 national football teams in 2019

The year 2019 witnessed major international football competitions such as the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations, while the European and Asian teams were in action in the 2020 Euro qualifiers and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers respectively.

Argentina's wait for a major international trophy continued as they fell to eventual winners Brazil in the Copa America semifinals.

In the largest-ever Euro qualifiers, the 2020 European Championships saw a record 55 UEFA member nations in action. All the former Euro winners with the exception of Greece qualified for the European quadrennial extravaganza next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo in particular dazzled for the defending Euro winners Portugal. The Juventus striker's 11 qualifying goals took his international tally to 99 - the most by a European player.

Asian giants Japan won all their games at the 2019 Asian Cup except the game which mattered most, as the Blue Samurai fell to Qatar in the final. Drawing twice and losing once in three games at the Copa America, Japan won all five of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

On that note, let us now find out who makes the list of the top 5 standout international football teams of the year.

#5 Brazil

Brazil

Brazil produced a near-perfect campaign on home soil as they lifted their 9th Copa America title with a 3-1 win over Peru in the 2019 final.

The South American giants did not concede a goal in five games en route to the title match. They racked up wins over Bolivia (3-0) and Peru (5-0) in the group-stage and a 2-0 win over Argentina in the semis. They also had goal-less draws against Venezuela in a group-stage game and beat Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes of quarter-final action.

In 10 friendlies during the calendar year, Brazil won four games, drew four, and lost by solitary goals to Peru and Argentina respectively.

