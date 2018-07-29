Top 5 outfielders who became goalkeepers

There are many young, emerging football players who commenced their careers as outfielders. Goalkeepers are the only players who, as we know, can make use of their hands or arms to handle the ball. This, however, is not applicable for the outfielders, i.e., the non-goalkeepers, who in fact, if found to be making use of hands or arms can be subjected to a penalty.

However, it has been evident many a times, with many of our favorite players that with the display of their abilities and on-field skills, many have gradually played their invincible role as goalkeepers, probably in a better way than the existing goalkeepers did. Those reading this will surely agree with us when we say that there is a pool of few goalkeepers out there who exhibit the talent of efficient technical dexterity along with unparalleled distribution prowess.

We have researched and come up with some of the outfielders who in the later stage of their career became goalkeepers. Not only their prior experience with the ball helped them in this journey, but also their sheer dedication has, time and again, proved them to be efficient in goalkeeping. Take a look at some of the adroit goalkeepers who initiated their careers far away from the goal-keeping posts, and have in following matches done justice to this goalkeeping position.

#5 Pinto

Famously known as Lionel Messi’s best mate, Jose Manuel Pinto Colorado was undoubtedly the pivotal team member of Barcelona, one of the greatest and loved team in football.

Making his debut as a defensive midfielder through the Real Betis club, he moved ahead with his La Liga entree during the period 1997-1998. In his subsequent matches in Barcelona, he has served as the second number to Victor Valdes over a period of 7 years, i.e., from 2007 to 2014. Irrespective of somehow finding himself in trifle in Barcelona, his sleek goalkeeping skills have come handy in various important matches, especially in the match against Real Madrid.

Although he has received improper disciplinary conduct against F.C. Copenhagen, suspension for two games, and dismissal from the referee in final against Real Marid, he has unequivocally been crucial in his team’s progress towards final. One can never argue with this fact!

Gremio v Zamora - Copa Bridgestone Libertadores 2017

