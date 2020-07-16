Top 5 players from the EPL's bottom half this season

The EPL is the most competitive and entertaining football league in the world. All the twenty teams have abundant quality, and on any given day, any EPL team can beat another one. The same has held true this season too.

For instance, bottom-placed Norwich defeated Manchester City and drew with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur but have got relegated. 17th-placed Watford humbled EPL champions Liverpool 3-0.

Predicting the teams that would get relegated from the EPL is nearly impossible. Many 'experts' predicted that Sheffield United would get relegated because they appeared 'average' on paper. But they defied all odds and not only avoided relegation but are on the brink of playing in the Europa League next season.

Sheffield United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

So how does a team survive in the EPL? There are many factors, and one of them is individual brilliance.

Every team in the bottom half of the EPL has one or two players that have had a marvellous season. Although it is much better to have a collective group that performs at a high level like Wolves and Sheffield United, there are many EPL teams that have to rely on their key players to get a result against a big team or to merely survive a season in the competition.

On that note, here are five players from the bottom half of the EPL who have had a fabulous 2019/20 campaign.

Five players who have had a fabulous 2019-20 EPL season

#5. Declan Rice

Advertisement

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - EPL

The 21-year-old Declan Rice has been nothing short of sensational for West Ham in the EPL this season.

He has been so impressive for the Hammers that he has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United; both these EPL giants are in an immediate need of a centre-back. Given his all-round game, Rice can also serve as a good option in the midfield as well.

Rice, who is an excellent passer of the ball, has tallied some astonishing defensive numbers in the EPL this season. He averages more than three tackles per game, which is one of the best in the EPL and has a high pass accuracy of 86%.

Rice's excellent defensive ability and positioning awareness was on display in West Ham's game against Tottenham. In that game, he won ten out of 13 duels and had six tackles, three interceptions and seven accurate long balls, the most by any player in that game.

The youngster has started all 35 EPL games for West Ham this season, and with seven England caps already, he is destined for more success.

#4. Richarlison

Everton FC v Southampton FC - EPL

Everton's 23-year-old forward Richarlison has managed to outperform all expectations and has been sensational in the EPL this season. With 12 goals and three assists, he has been one of the rare shining lights in an otherwise underwhelming campaign for Everton.

He also had a good season last year, scoring 12 goals in 32 starts. However, Richarlison has taken his game to a different level this season. He has scored against tough opponents like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City and has also helped his strike partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin from both wings.

Richarlison is an adept dribbler and has a touch of unpredictability, which makes him a challenging proposition for defenders. He wins almost two aerial duels and 6.4 total duels per game.

Being two-footed, he can play anywhere across the front three, which has made him a favourite of manager Carlo Ancelloti. Richarlison can play in Ancelotti's preferred 4-4-2 and is also comfortable in other formations depending on the opponent.

Due to his impressive performances this season, the Brazilian has been linked with FC Barcelona and Manchester United, who require a player who can play as a striker and can also operate on the wings.

#3. Martin Dubravka

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - EPL

Newcastle United's 31-year-old goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been their player of the season. The fan favourite has mirrored his last season's heroics. Dubravka has kept 10 clean sheets in the EPL this season despite having a mediocre defence in front of him.

Needless to say, he has been vital in Newcastle's hopes of surviving in the EPL this season. The Slovakian keeper has saved almost four shots per game and has only let in 1.5 goals per game. He also has the joint highest save percentage (78%) in the EPL this season, along with Tottenham Hotspurs' captain Hugo Lloris.

Dubravka has had numerous games in which he made vital saves. Newcastle's xGA (Expected Goals Against) predicted them to concede 11 more goals than the 52 they have conceded from 35 EPL games this season.

“Martin has a had a wonderful few months since he’s been at the club and has been rewarded, so in that respect, we’re all delighted." Steve Bruce on Dubravka.