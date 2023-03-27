Top 5 Players Ever for Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most storied football clubs in the world, and throughout its history, the team has been graced by some of the best players in the game. From the Busby Babes to the Fergie era, the club has seen its fair share of legends take to the pitch at Old Trafford.

So, who are the top five players to don the famous red shirt of Manchester United? Here are our picks:

Sir Bobby Charlton

The FA England Awards 2013

Sir Bobby Charlton is not only one of Manchester United's greatest ever players, but also a footballing icon. Charlton spent his entire club career at United, scoring 249 goals in 758 appearances. He was a key part of the Busby Babes team that won the 1957 and 1965 league titles, and the 1968 European Cup. Charlton's performances on the pitch earned him the Ballon d'Or in 1966, and he was later knighted for his services to football.

George Best

Manchester United FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League

George Best was one of the most naturally gifted footballers to ever play the game. The Northern Irishman spent a decade at Manchester United, scoring 179 goals in 470 appearances. Best was a key player in the United team that won the 1968 European Cup, and his dribbling skills and ability to score from anywhere on the pitch made him a fan favorite. Despite his off-field issues, Best remains one of the greatest players in Manchester United's history.

Ryan Giggs

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United - Premier League

Ryan Giggs is one of the most decorated players in the history of Manchester United. The Welshman spent 24 years at the club, winning 34 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies. Giggs scored 168 goals in 963 appearances for United, and his longevity and ability to adapt his game over the years have made him a true legend of the club.

Eric Cantona

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Eric Cantona may have only spent five years at Manchester United, but he had a massive impact during his time there. The Frenchman scored 82 goals in 185 appearances and helped United win four Premier League titles and two FA Cups. Cantona's flair and creativity on the pitch made him a fan favorite, and his influence on the team was immeasurable.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo may have only spent six years at Manchester United, but he made a massive impact during his time at the club. The Portuguese superstar scored 118 goals in 292 appearances, helping United win three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League trophy. Ronaldo's pace, power, and goalscoring ability made him one of the most exciting players in the world during his time at United, and he has gone on to become one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

These five players represent some of the greatest talents to ever wear the red shirt of Manchester United. Each player made a massive impact on the club during their time there, and their performances on the pitch will forever be remembered by fans around the world. While there have been many other great players to play for United over the years, these five stand out as the very best.

