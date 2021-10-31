England's top-tier football boasts a huge fan following and support from all parts of the world. Considered the toughest league across the globe, the Premier League is also the most-watched football league.

The difficult and demanding nature of the Premier League attracts the best of players and hence, the quality graph just keeps on going upwards. It is common to see players who plied their trades in the Premier League perform at a higher level than any of Europe's other top leagues.

On the other end, we have also seen many players struggling to adapt in England after spending years abroad. For the aforementioned reasons, winning the Premier League earns a player/team a lot of respect.

On the same note, let's take a look at the players who have been most successful in this league in terms of trophy count.

Top 5 players with the most number of Premier League titles

#5 Roy Keane (Manchester United) — 7

Keane won seven Premier League titles alongside Sir Alex Ferguson

Roy Keane is a Manchester United legend who enjoyed a fruitful tenure at Old Trafford. Between 1993 and 2005, Keane won seven Premier League titles alongside Sir Alex Ferguson.

A popular figure on and off the football field, Keane was mostly known for his strong personality. The Irish player joined Manchester United in 1993 by breaking the-then British record for the most expensive transfer for £3.75 million. He won the Premier League title in the first year itself.

Goal @goal



Roy Keane left Nottingham Forest to join Man United for a British transfer record £3.75m fee 👷‍♂️



To be honest with you, nothing much happened 🤥 #OnThisDay in 1993 ⏳Roy Keane left Nottingham Forest to join Man United for a British transfer record £3.75m fee 👷‍♂️To be honest with you, nothing much happened 🤥 #OnThisDay in 1993 ⏳Roy Keane left Nottingham Forest to join Man United for a British transfer record £3.75m fee 👷‍♂️To be honest with you, nothing much happened 🤥 https://t.co/sZGf0dM2lZ

Keane's importance was realized the most when the Red Devils failed to grab the 1997-98 EPL title. This came following Roy Keane's injury that kept him on the sidelines for most of the season. Roy Keane took the captain's armband following Eric Cantona's retirement and graced that role until his departure from the club in 2005.

#4 Denis Irwin (Manchester United) — 7

Denis Irwin spent 12-long years at Old Trafford

Denis Irwin, just like his club and national teammate Roy Keane, relished a successful period with Manchester United.

The left-back's heroics at Oldham Athletic earned him a ticket to Manchester United in 1990. The Republic of Ireland defender spent 12-long years at Old Trafford and left the club as a legend. Alex Ferguson made the most of Irwin's versatility and set-piece abilities.

He scored 22 league goals for the Red Devils and won seven titles with the team. Denis Irwin played about 529 games in the famous red shirt and remains one of the most remembered players during the SAF era. After leaving United, Irwin played for two more seasons with Wolverhampton Wanderers before hanging his boots.

Manchester United @ManUtd

🗓 8 June 2016: @EricBailly24 becomes a Red 👊



#MUFC #OnThisDay 🗓 8 June 1990: Denis Irwin joins United 💪🗓 8 June 2016: @EricBailly24 becomes a Red 👊 🗓 8 June 1990: Denis Irwin joins United 💪🗓 8 June 2016: @EricBailly24 becomes a Red 👊#MUFC #OnThisDay https://t.co/IkAA7ilbIV

Edited by Aditya Singh