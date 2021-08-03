Top 5 players to play for both Real Madrid and Manchester United

Manchester United and Real Madrid are two of the biggest and most powerful clubs when it comes to global fan reach. The two clubs have a lot of rich history and are followed by millions of people all across the world.

Some high profile footballers have played for both Manchester United and Real Madrid

There are only a select few stars who have had the privilege of wearing the jerseys of both these clubs. It looks like Raphael Varane will be the next player to have represented both teams, with Manchester United having agreed a deal to sign one of world football's best centre-backs from the Spanish capital.

Ahead of the French World Cup winner's imminent move to Manchester United, we look at the five best players to have played for both Real Madrid and Manchester United-

#5 Gabriel Heinze

Heinze joined Real Madrid in 2007 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson

After impressing at PSG, Heinze joined Manchester United in 2004 and enjoyed a promising debut season, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

However, several injuries and the arrival of Patrice Evra saw Heinze fall down the pecking order. He then angered Manchester United fans by trying to force a move to arch-rivals Liverpool in 2007.

Both sides were embroiled in a legal battle, but Sir Alex Ferguson refused to sanction the deal and instead accepted an £8 million offer from Real Madrid.

The former Argentina international managed to make 58 appearances for Real Madrid during his two years at the club and managed to win one La Liga title before moving to Marseille in 2009.

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Argentina's defender Gabriel Heinze has been sacked by Atlanta United since his appointment in December 2020.



#4 Angel Di Maria

Di Maria was a shadow of himself at Manchester United

Having attracted plenty of interest during his time at Benfica, Angel Di Maria became Jose Mourinho's first signing at Real Madrid in 2010.

Di Maria starred alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, scoring 36 goals and providing 62 assists in his four seasons at the club.

The Argentine joined Manchester United in 2014 for £59.7 million and immediately hit the ground running with three goals in his first five Premier League games. It seemed that Di Maria would finally fill the void left by Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

But everything went downhill from there. Di Maria struggled to adapt to English football and failed to live up to his hefty price tag. He left for PSG for around £44 million in 2015 after spending just one season at Manchester United.

Di Maria in 2014 : Won the Man of the match award in the final & ended Real Madrid's 12 year Champions League drought.



