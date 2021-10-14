Top 5 players with the most shots per game in Europe’s major leagues so far this season

Even though football is a team game where all 11 players have equal roles to play, there's no denying that forwards boss the game. Football being a spectator sport, nothing can get the crowd on their feet as a goal does. Attacking football is always a treat to watch and the same brings out the best in players in every game.

If we turn the pages of the history books, almost all individual accolades have chased the goal scorers. The start of the 2021-22 season has paved the way for many stunning individual performances from across Europe's top five leagues.

While the majority of the season is still left to be played, let's take a look at some of the relentless strikers from across Europe's major leagues.

Top 5 players with the most shots per game in Europe’s major leagues this season

#5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) — 4.3

Immobile has bagged six goals and two assists from just six games

Ciro Immobile got a flying start to the 2021-22 season. Despite his side's mediocre performance, the Lazio captain is doing a fine job. Accumulating a total of six goals and two assists from just six games, the Italian striker is on a different level altogether.

Having had an incredible summer with Italy after lifting the UEFA EURO 2020 trophy, Immobile has carried forward the same form to Serie A this term. The Lazio forward has an average of 4.3 shot attempts per game.

Ciro Immobile gave his best against Spezia where he scored three from a total of six attempts. Riding on his back, it is expected of Lazio to move up the league table and find a comfortable position.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo #SerieA 4 - Ciro #Immobile has scored four home goals in Serie A this season: in the current top-5 European Leagues, only Robert Lewandowski (five) has netted more at home. Ready. #LazioCagliari 4 - Ciro #Immobile has scored four home goals in Serie A this season: in the current top-5 European Leagues, only Robert Lewandowski (five) has netted more at home. Ready.#LazioCagliari #SerieA https://t.co/oE2LgEvdOn

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) — 4.3

Benzema has been directly involved in 16 goals in just 8 games

Karim Benzema has to be the most talked-about player in the world right now. The Frenchman is enduring the form of his life and scoring goals for fun. Equally impactful at club and national level, Karim Benzema's average shot per game is 4.3 (in La Liga).

The former Lyon man has been directly involved in 16 goals in just eight games. Switching to the role of an absolute poacher, Real Madrid fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018 has benefitted their stand-in captain.

The exit of Sergio Ramos and managerial changes seem to be having no effect on Karim Benzema. In fact, he is only getting better. Benzema's best evening so far this season came against Celta Vigo. He bagged a hat-trick and an assist and registered five shot attempts in total.

OptaJose @OptaJose 15 - @realmadriden 's Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 has been directly involved in 15 goals in @LaLigaEN 2021/22 (eight goals and seven assists), the best start in goal involvement of any player after the first six league games of the campaign in the 21st century. Extraordinary. 15 - @realmadriden's Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 has been directly involved in 15 goals in @LaLigaEN 2021/22 (eight goals and seven assists), the best start in goal involvement of any player after the first six league games of the campaign in the 21st century. Extraordinary. https://t.co/kj8evO0U8Q

Edited by Aditya Singh