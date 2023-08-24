Top 5 players who are still free agents this summer

Each summer, clubs around the world release their squad list. This details the players who the club have either sold or let go on a free transfer.

Some players who have made such moves as a free agent following their contract expiry this summer include Ilkay Gundogan (FC Barcelona), Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli), and Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint Germain)

However, there are still a number of players who are yet to find their new club following their release. Let's look at the top five players that your club could potentially get on a free transfer.

#1 David De Gea

David De Gea

David De Gea was Manchester United's number one ever since he signed back in the 2011/12 season. Since then he has been one of the best shot stoppers in the Premier League.

The Spaniard was named in the PFA Premier League team of the year five times and was Manchester United's player of the year in the 2021/22 season. He also won the Premier League golden glove last season.

Erik Ten Hag replaced De Gea with Andre Onana, mainly due to his ball playing abilities, something that has let De Gea down in the past. Despite this, De Gea has been a great keeper for Manchester United and it would be a great pick up for any side on a free transfer.

#2 Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos was at Rangers from 2017 right up until this summer where he left as a free agent. During that time the Colombian scored 78 goals in 178 Scottish Premiership games. He won the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup and was part of the Rangers team that got to the Europa League final in 2022.

His time in Scotland was successful, seen by his three appearences in the Scottish Premiership team of the year. The striker has got over 10 league goals in each of his seasons with Rangers.

Despite this, 27-year-old Morelos finds himself without a club. During his time at Rangers he was linked with big money moves, but it never materialised. It seems a safe bet for a club out there to land Morelos with his proven goal scoring abilities in Europe and in the Scottish Premiership.

#3 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard

If you had said Eden Hazard would be a free agent just four years after his big money move to Real Madrid, many wouldn't have believed you. Hazard was one of the most talented players in the Premier League. The season before he joined Madrid, he scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 37 Premier League games for Chelsea.

It seemed a safe signing for Madrid and one that would take them to the next level. However, things did not work out for Hazard as he failed to play over 20 league games in any of the seasons he stayed there, scoring just four goals.

Injuries hampered the Belgian and he looked nothing like himself in a Madrid shirt. At 32 years old, many will believe there is still life left in him and whether he stays in Europe or not, if a team can get the old Hazard back, they will have a fantastic player.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard

When Jesse Lingard signed for Nottingham Forest on a one-year-deal, it seemed a great signing that would turn into a longer deal if Forest stayed up. However, when Forest had an upturn in form that helped keep them up, Lingard was not a starter.

This meant that Forest decided not to extent Lingard's contract and he know finds himself without a club. The season before, Lingard had a very successful loan spell at West Ham United where he scored nine goals and assited four in 16 league games.

At 30 years old, the Englishman is not getting any younger. But with proven Premier League experience and clear ability, it would be surprising if he does not find a move.

#5 Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz was the man who was given the famous number seven shirt at Real Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo left. He arrived from Lyon for a fee around the £20m mark, having previously been at Madrid in his youth.

He had a successful spell at Lyon as he scored 18 goals in 34 games in Ligue 1. However, Diaz was unable to recapture this form at Madrid as he played just 52 league games in 5 years.

The pressure of the number seven shirt could have been too much for Mariano as he was never really given a chance at Madrid. At 30 years old, he still has plenty to offer and he could provide an excellent option for a team on a free transfer.