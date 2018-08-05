Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 players who have the best chance of winning the Ballon d'Or

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Aug 2018, 19:41 IST

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
Who will lift the Ballon d'Or this year?

The Ballon d'Or gala is nearing with every passing minute and the players who have been shortlisted are perhaps praying that they get it. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both won the prestigious award 5 times each. No player other than the both of them has won it since, 2008. However, this time around things could change due to the FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup saw a lot of players starring for their respective countries whereas, a few players have been shortlisted thanks, to their marvellous performances at the club level. It looks as though, the duopoly won't have it all their way, this time around. Players ranging from youngsters like Kylian Mbappe to veterans like Luka Modric have been shortlisted.

However, a few world-class players like Neymar and Paul Pogba were omitted from the ten-man shortlist. Here's a glimpse at the ten-man shortlist:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Kevin De Bruyne

3. Antoine Griezmann

4. Eden Hazard

5. Harry Kane

6. Kylian Mbappe

7. Lionel Messi

8. Luka Modric

9. Mohammed Salah

10. Raphael Varane

As we now know who the candidates for the Ballon d'Or are, we shall move and have a look at the 5 players who have the best chance of winning the prestigious award.

#5 Kylian Mbappe

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Kylian Mbappe

The teenage sensation has quickly made a name for himself as one of the best in the world. The PSG forward had a World Cup to remember as he scored 4 goals in 6 games. His stupendous performances won him the Best Young Player Award at the FIFA World Cup this year. His amazing performance at the World Cup helped France win it for the second time.

However, it wasn’t only with his country that he played well.He was superb for PSG along with Neymar and Edinson Cavani as he helped PSG to the Ligue 2 title. In the 46 appearances he made last season, he scored 21 goals and assisted a further 15. He was one of the best players for both his country and club last season.

Being shortlisted itself is a proud moment for a 19 year old and if he wins it or even makes it to the last 3, no one will be happier than him.

All stats via Transfermarkt


Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
