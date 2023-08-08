Top 5 playmakers to watch out for in the 2023-24 Premier League season

Playmakers are the heart of possession-based football and the architects in putting opposition teams on the losing side. They create chances, pounce on loose balls to initiate or nullify attacks and are a vital link between the first and the final third.

Ryan Giggs, Dennis Bergkamp, and Wayne Rooney are some elite playmakers the Premier League has been graced with. They aggregate a record 376 assists amongst themselves amidst other playmaking contributions they can be credited with during their reign.

The Premier League didn't suffer from a scarcity of top playmakers after these great playmakers left. Technically adept midfielders who can direct play and open up opportunities for their teammates are still present today on all of the elite Premier League teams.

Let's examine five of the Premier League's top playmakers to watch out for in the forthcoming season (2023-24) without further ado.

#5 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister recently moved to Liverpool on a deal worth £35M + add ons. He was a prominent member of Brighton & Hove Albion since joining the team in 2019. Mac Allister had his best career performance last season which saw him led Brighton's contribution chart with 10 goals and two assists. Moreover, he also won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year.

The Liverpool fanbase already sees him as a regen of former captain Jordan Henderson who just completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. They are eagerly looking forward to how he performs in the ongoing pre-season ahead of the new season in August.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka heaps praise on Martin Odegaard

One more scintillating playmaker to watch for in the upcoming 2023-24 season is Arsenal's most in-form player, Bukayo Saka. Since his senior debut in January 2019, the Hale End graduate has undeniably made a name for himself in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka has evolved into one of the most lethal right playmakers in the English Premier League. Many consider the Nigeria-born youngster to be among the top five right-wingers in the world. His skills and performances have garnered widespread recognition and acclaim.

Last season, Saka recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 Premier League appearances. He played a crucial role in Arsenal's return to the UEFA Champions League after seven years. Bukayo Saka's impressive form earned him Arsenal's Player of the Season award for Arsenal in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Additionally, he was part of the winning team against the treble winners in the Community Shield on Saturday, 5 August.

At just 21 years old, expectations are sky-high for Bukayo Saka to become a football great as he continues to develop and improve across all aspects of his game.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes had a hilarious message for Manchester United teammate

On the field, Bruno Fernandes has always been an explosive player largely adored by the Manchester United fanbase. He is a constant presence at the center of the park and has the technical ability and quickness to create a chance out of nothing.

The Portuguese has been one of Manchester United's most crucial players in their comeback under Erik ten Hag. He has always been a force to reckon with alongside Casemiro and Marcus Rashford upfront who helped secured a champions league spot for the Red Devils last season.

Fernandes made 37 Premier League appearances last season, scoring and assisting eight goals each. He created the most chances in the league (119).

#2 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal Martin Odegaard captained the young gunners

Regarded by Arsenal fans as playmaking genius Mesut Ozil's successor, Martin Odegaard possesses great technique and superb game-reading skills. The Norwegian playmaker makes playmaking looks so easy with the way he glides and thread passes in between the lines.

Odegaard has been a major difference-maker for Arsenal in the final third thanks to his exceptional passing skills in confined areas. The Arsenal captain contributed 15 goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League games last season setting a personal best record so far in his career.

The 23-year-old was also made Arsenal's captain last season which speaks volumes of his leadership and abilities.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Belgium and Kevin De Bruyne depart the World Cup at the group stages

Regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in the world, Kevin De Bruyne has been crucial to Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola. The Belgian's capacity to open up play, locate teammates with pinpoint accuracy, and produce long-range goals happen to be his special attributes.

He enjoyed partnering with the Norwegian goal machine, Erling Haaland last season as the attacker pounded in 52 goals in 53 games last season. De Bruyne made 32 Premier League appearances for the Citizens last season and contributed 16 assists, which was the joint-highest in Europe's top five leagues.