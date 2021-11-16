Top 5 predictions for Argentina vs Brazil | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The two biggest teams of South America will go head to head when Argentina host Brazil in their World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifier on Tuesday. Their last meeting in the World Cup Qualifiers was abandoned due to a breach of COVID-related protocols.

The visitors, Brazil, who have picked up 34 points from a possible 36, are at the top of the table. Thanks to their imperious record in the competition, Brazil have already qualified for next year’s showpiece event in Qatar.

Argentina, on the other hand, currently trail Brazil by six points and are in second position. A positive result on Tuesday night would guarantee a top-four finish for the hosts, but Brazil are unlikely to be very cooperative

With plenty of world-beaters set to feature, the clash between the two goliaths promises plenty of action and drama.

Here are our top five predictions for the World Cup qualifying clash in Argentina:

#5 Fabinho to impress in the absence of Casemiro

Colombia v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Real Madrid's central-defensive midfielder, Casemiro, has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Tite for a while now. Brazil depended on his services in the crucial clash against Colombia and the Liverpool star did not disappoint.

Unfortunately, he also picked up a booking late in the game, which guaranteed a suspension for him due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🇧🇷 Casemiro will return to Madrid earlier than expected due to the yellow card he got against Colombia. He is suspended for the next game against Argentina. A "relief" for Real Madrid. @diarioas 🇧🇷 Casemiro will return to Madrid earlier than expected due to the yellow card he got against Colombia. He is suspended for the next game against Argentina. A "relief" for Real Madrid. @diarioas https://t.co/iFqPvxcMPV

With Casemiro ruled out, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could get the nod to anchor Brazil's midfield. Fabinho’s defensive attributes are well documented and we expect him to shine in national colors this Tuesday.

His passing range could help Brazil maintain a comfortable tempo and stop Argentina’s impressive midfielders from having a field day.

#4 A cagey first half on the cards at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

Brazil v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Brazil and Argentina are two of the most talented, technically astute teams in the world. Neither team fancy giving the other even an inch of ground, meaning they could focus more on thwarting attacks instead of attacking themselves.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Brazil Brazil are officially qualified to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Incredible work by Tite as they’re undefeated in qualifiers. 🇧🇷 #Qatar2022 Brazil are officially qualified to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Incredible work by Tite as they’re undefeated in qualifiers. 🇧🇷 #Qatar2022 #Brazil https://t.co/l671p4EUJN

Both Tite and Lionel Scaloni are capable tacticians and know exactly how to keep the ball in their control. We believe they will take their time to measure each other up on Tuesday night. The game might even turn into a chess match in the opening half, but should open up in the second 45.

Edited by Samya Majumdar