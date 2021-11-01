Top 5 predictions for Atalanta vs Manchester United | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

In another round of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League, Atalanta are set to host Manchester United at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday. After three matches, Manchester United are at the top of their group with six points while Atalanta are third with four points.

Manchester United mounted an extraordinary comeback to secure victory against the Italian side in the reverse fixture between the two. The Red Devils scored three goals in the second half to overcome Atalanta's two-goal lead and win the game 3-2.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions after their loss against United in October. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are 5th in the Serie A table after taking 19 points from 11 matches.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are enduring a mixed run of form. Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men were handed a 0-5 thrashing by Liverpool but they have turned it around to win 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The heavyweight encounter is a must-win game for Atalanta, whereas Manchester United would want to keep their momentum with them. On that note, let us give our

Top five predictions for Atalanta vs Manchester United

#5 Paul Pogba to start the game

After starting the current campaign in a sensational manner, Manchester United star Paul Pogba is going through a rough patch.

The Frenchman had his worst game of the season against Liverpool, where he was shown a straight red card after coming on as a substitute. His horrendous challenge on Naby Keita meant he will miss three Premier League games.

Solskjaer has also been reluctant to hand Pogba a starting spot, as evident in their last few games. Solskjaer prefers the duo of McTominay and Fred in midfield and Pogba's red card does not help his case.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Remember Pogba isn't suspended for Atalanta.....interesting to see if he's involved Remember Pogba isn't suspended for Atalanta.....interesting to see if he's involved

Despite his poor showing, Pogba remains a key piece in the puzzle for the Red Devils. The 28-year-old has provided seven assists in the English top flight and remains one of Manchester United's best midfielder. Pogba is likely to start in the high voltage clash against Atalanta.

#4 Atalanta to play their signature attacking football

One of the most entertaining teams in Europe, Atalanta are a treat to watch when they are in full flow. Gasperini's men are notorious for their offensive style of the game and they always take the fight to their opponents with their approach.

The Italian team has already scored 20 goals in Serie A so far and five in three Champions League games. Atalanta showed their prowess when they took a 2-0 lead against United in the reverse fixture, nearly securing a win at Old Trafford.

Our guess is that they will stick to their attacking approach and keep entertaining us with their free-flowing football.

