Top 5 predictions for Belgium vs France | UEFA Nations League semi-final 

After much delay, the UEFA Nations League is finally set to return tonight.

Euro 2020 champions Italy host the final phase of the competition which begins with their clash with Spain in the first semi-final.

Tomorrow, Belgium take on France in another clash of heavyweights at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

The sides haven't seen each other in a while. But their performances at the recent European championships have put them both under pressure to make amends here.

The Red Devils lost to eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals, prolonging their international title-drought. Meanwhile, Les Blues were shockingly ousted in the last-16 by Switzerland.

Can either of these sides go all the way in the Nations League? Ahead of their mouth-watering encounter, we'll look at five predictions:

#5 Belgium to take the lead first

Belgium are going to put France under real pressure

The last time France and Belgium faced each other was in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup which the former won 1-0. A repeat, though, seems unlikely.

The Les Blues are not the same force they were back then and have struggled more often than not this year. The Red Devils, who boast a similarly formidable attacking vanguard, can open them up.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Eden Hazard has been involved in all but one of Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League matches and is ready to star again for Belgium. Belgium vs France is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Thursday, kick-off 7.45pm 📺 Eden Hazard has been involved in all but one of Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League matches and is ready to star again for Belgium. Belgium vs France is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Thursday, kick-off 7.45pm 📺

Belgium will have their eyes firmly on the prize and will look to end their long-wait for an international trophy. They might come flying out of the blocks, catching France off-guard.

The front-three of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne might be too hot to handle.

#4 Kylian Mbappe to struggle

Mbappe's is going through a bad time right now

All's not going well for Kylian Mbappe since his penalty miss against Switzerland at Euro 2020 which knocked France out.

The 22-year-old hasn't scored for Les Blues in six games. Meanwhile, his ongoing transfer rumors involving Real Madrid have affected his form with Paris Saint-Germain too.

Having started the 2021-22 season brightly, Mbappe soon went off the boil and has now failed to fire in their last four games.

Futball News @FutballNews_ 'I told PSG in July I wanted to leave' - Mbappe admits he sought summer exit amid Real Madrid interest 'I told PSG in July I wanted to leave' - Mbappe admits he sought summer exit amid Real Madrid interest https://t.co/bAQ7cE5Z3b

In the loss to Rennes on Saturday, especially, the forward misfired badly, wasting chance after chance.

Hailed as France's Golden Boy after their World Cup victory, Mbappe is currently going through a rough patch both on and off the field.

His situation is hardly conducive to a good performance on a big night like this.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh