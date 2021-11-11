Top 5 predictions for Brazil vs Colombia: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

World Cup aspirants Brazil will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Qualifiers when they host Colombia at the Neo Quimica Arena on Thursday evening. The hosts have been in excellent form in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, winning 10 of their 11 fixtures. Incidentally, their only draw came against Colombia in the reverse fixture.

While Brazil stand on the verge of qualification, Colombia still have plenty to do to make themselves a part of the extravaganza in Qatar. The South Americans have picked up 16 points from 12 games and are currently occupying the fourth Qualifying slot on the CONMEBOL table.

They desperately need a change of fortunes and getting something from their trip to Brazil will be at the top of their priority list.With sky-high stakes and an abundance of renowned players on display, Thursday's World Cup Qualifier has the potential to be a cracker of a contest.

Here are our top five predictions for Brazil’s 12th CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying fixture against Colombia:

#5 Key absentees to make life difficult for Colombia

Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda has plenty of absentees to deal with ahead of the crucial clash with favorites Brazil. His first-choice central defenders Yerry Mina and Carlos Cuesta will miss out due to injuries. Their obvious replacement, Oscar Murillo, has also been ruled out with an injury.

Mateus Uribe and Radamel Falcao are also missing out, which could make Colombia’s already weak attack all the more toothless. James Rodriguez has earned a call-back, but he is well past his prime and does not seem capable of influencing a game single-handedly anymore.

All in all, Colombia will look a lot different than they did in the reverse fixture, and mostly for the worse.

#4 Vincius Jr.’s omission to hurt Brazil’s wing play

Despite emerging as one of the best players in Europe in recent weeks, Brazil’s Vinicius Jr. was not initially called up to the national team. The Real Madrid winger was included only after Roberto Firmino was ruled out with an injury. The left-winger remains below Raphinha and Antony in the pecking order, meaning we are not likely to see him in the starting XI on Thursday.

Although both wingers have been in good form for Brazil, Vinicius Jr.’s recent run warrants first-team opportunities. The 21-year-old has contributed directly to 16 goals in all competitions this season and would have brought freshness to Brazil’s attack.

Brazil can win without him, of course, but having Vinicius on either wing would have given a new dimension to their often predictable wing-play.

