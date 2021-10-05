Top 5 predictions for Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League semi-final clash

The second season of the UEFA Nations League has reached its business end. With only four teams remaining in the competition, the stakes are now considerably higher and there is hardly any room for complacency.

In the first semi-final of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, we will get to witness the rematch of a memorable Euro 2020 semi-final. Italy and Spain had to be separated by penalty kicks that night, and neither party would look to relive that nerve-wracking experience.

The match at the San Siro Stadium will see Italy welcome Spain for the first time since March 2016. That particular World Cup Qualifier ended in a 1-1 draw. This time, there has to be one clear winner - one team that will become the first finalists of UEFA Nations League 2021.

Today, we will take a closer look at the high-profile fixture and give you our top five predictions for the match. Now, without further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5 David de Gea to get the nod ahead of Unai Simon

Spain v Ukraine - UEFA Nations League

Following his string of horrendous performances at the 2018 World Cup, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has fallen out of favor in the Spanish national team. Athletic Bilbao custodian has been Spain’s first choice between the sticks for the last couple of years and played every match at Euro 2020.

At just 24 years old, Unai Simon is already a great keeper. However, even he was confronted with some nervy moments during Euro 2020. David de Gea’s return to form at Manchester United is promising for Spain coach Luis Enrique, as it now allows him to rotate more freely.

Stream #MercuryAct1 @IAmAllfather De Gea should start for Spain at this current form De Gea should start for Spain at this current form

Giving David de Gea a shot straight into the semi-final might be too big of a gamble, but that has never stopped Enrique before. Don't be surprised to see the Manchester United shot-stopper replace Simon in goal against Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

#4 Marco Verratti to outsmart Sergio Busquets in midfield

Italy v Bulgaria - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has not had the best of luck when it comes to fitness. He has had to deal with niggling injury issues on a regular basis, which has affected his chances of emerging as one of the best in the business.

Galu @PSGalu year by year, Marco Verratti consistently performs at the highest level, even at the biggest matches of his career, he never underperformed. Yet he is barely getting any recognition until now, let's appreciate what we have left of his prime. year by year, Marco Verratti consistently performs at the highest level, even at the biggest matches of his career, he never underperformed. Yet he is barely getting any recognition until now, let's appreciate what we have left of his prime. https://t.co/GTDsZsifAB

However, given how out of shape Spain’s midfield is these days, the Italian is unlikely to have trouble bossing the middle. With Pedro, Thiago and Marcos Llorente ruled out, captain Sergio Busquets seems destined to start on Wednesday in the UEFA Nations League.

And considering Busquets’ lackluster form and Verratti’s ever-improving fitness, the Barcelona midfielder is likely to come out second-best in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

